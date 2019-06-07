NBA Finals 2019: Doc says 'absolutely possible' Kevin Durant is done for series; Kevon Looney 'risk vs. reward'

The Golden State Warriors took a big risk holding out Klay Thompson in Game 3, which they lost as they now trail the Raptors 2-1 heading into Game 4 of the Finals Friday night. Perhaps the Warriors thought they had some leeway with Kevin Durant potentially ready to return in Game 4, but now that's not happening. Steve Kerr announced on Thursday that Durant has yet to advance to the full-contact stage of his rehab and will not play in Game 4.

Taking it one step further, Dr. Alan Beyer, an orthopedic surgeon and the executive medical director at Hoag Orthopedic Institute in Southern California, told CBS Sports on Thursday that "it's absolutely possible" Durant will not be able to return at any point in this series. Some of Dr. Beyer's comments about Durant's situation are below.

"This is not a black-and-white injury, as I said when it first happened and we got the diagnosis," Dr. Beyer told CBS Sports. "I knew it would be at least two weeks recovery time even if it was just a Grade 1 strain. Now it's been just over four weeks, so maybe it was a Grade 1-plus, or a Grade 2. Even if it's just a Grade 1, this is a tough injury to gauge because you just don't know when that function is going to fully return. It's different for every athlete." "All [Durant] can do is go through the steps and be patient, which has to be so tough for him right now. But this isn't an injury you can rush. One, there's the chance of re-injury, you know, if he comes back on a still partially torn calf and then fully tears it. That would be a major injury. He's a free agent this year. He would really regret that." "At the end of the day, this injury is a matter of performance. Durant is a guy that needs absolutely optimal performance of his gastroc muscle (calf) to jump. It's not a play-through-it type deal. He can't do the things he needs to do to play. Again, it's entirely feasible that function just won't return in time to play in this series. Or he could wake up and have that breakthrough he needs, ramp up his on-court activity and get back out there. It really is day to day."

The good news for the Warriors is Thompson will be back for Game 4. Even if he's only 75 percent, just to put a number on it, he will be a huge boost as a second scorer/shooter that Toronto had to respect next to Stephen Curry, who was all by himself in terms of an outside threat. He will also help Golden State's defense, which basically rolled out a red carpet to the rim in Game 3, when the Raptors put up 123 of the easiest points you're likely to ever see in an NBA Finals game. Here are Dr. Beyer's comments on Thompson:

"Two extra days rest does help with a hamstring. And the hamstring is a different beast than a calf. With a weakened calf, you're worried about significant re-injury and even tearing the Achilles tendon further down. Plus, as we talked about, you need your calf muscles more to jump than you do your hamstring. Klay Thompson will not be 100 percent Friday night. Not a chance. But he can play. That's the difference. Durant just can't play right now."

The third significant injury the Warriors are dealing with is Kevon Looney, who was initially reported to be done for the season with a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture, which is his uppermost rib. Now it has been reported that Looney, perhaps, could make it back on the court at some point in the Finals, depending on how long the series goes. Here are Dr. Beyer's comments on Looney with a follow-up question between.