Damian Lillard continues to show loyalty to the Portland Trail Blazers. On Friday, the star guard agreed to a two-year, $120 million extension with the team, according to Marc Spears of ESPN. The extension will keep Lillard in a Trail Blazers uniform through the 2025-26 NBA season, and it includes a player option for the '26-27 season.

Lillard now becomes one of the highest total earners in NBA history with an estimated $451 million in career earnings, per Shams Charania.

