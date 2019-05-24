NBA free agency: LeBron James has started recruiting Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler to Lakers, report says
ESPN's Brian Windhorst is calling LeBron the Lakers' new 'Tamperer in Chief'
Magic Johnson couldn't tamper with other team's players when he was the president of the Los Angeles Lakers, but LeBron James sure as heck can, and according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, that's exactly what LeBron has already started doing as he tries to get the Lakers a head start on a few of this summer's prized free agents.
In appearance on ESPN's "Pardon the Interruption" on Thursday, Windhorst said that James has already been in contact with upcoming free agents Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler.
You have to wonder if Kyrie Irving will also be getting a phone call soon. As Windhorst speaks to, whatever differences Kyrie and LeBron had during their falling out in Cleveland would perhaps be minor obstacles as neither has found anywhere near the same success in their solo ventures as they had with one another.
The Lakers have enough salary cap room to add one max free agent this summer, and have enough young pieces, including this year's No. 4 overall draft pick, to presumably swing a deal for another marquee player -- whether that be Anthony Davis or a more secondary star like Bradley Beal -- should they decide to go that route.
That said, the Lakers are a mess right now. The front office is still reeling from the atomic bomb Magic Johnson dropped and the stability of the franchise is very much in question. The only thing the Lakers really have to sell at this point is playing with LeBron James. He's their whole pitch, so why wouldn't LeBron make the pitch himself? He'll be entering his 17th season and he knows the Lakers have no chance of competing for a title without at least one, and probably two significant roster upgrades. Kawhi Leonard or Jimmy Butler would certainly represent that kind of upgrade.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE updates: Raptors vs. Bucks Game 5
Milwaukee and Toronto will both be looking to gain the upper hand in Game 5 of the Eastern...
-
Top picks: Best bets for Raptors-Bucks
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
All-NBA could net Giannis a record deal
Meanwhile Klay Thompson, Bradley Beal and Karl-Anthony Towns missed out on large chunks of...
-
Bucks vs. Raptors odds and Game 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Bucks vs. Raptors game 10,000 ti...
-
Thompson would rather win a championship
The sharpshooting guard has bigger aspirations than the All-NBA Teams
-
NBA announces 2018-19 All-Rookie teams
The 10 members of this season's NBA All-Rookie first and second teams were revealed on Tue...