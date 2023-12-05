A fan died at the Golden 1 Center during the Sacramento Kings' 127-117 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night in the quarterfinals of the NBA's In-Season Tournament. Per the Kings, the fan suffered a medical emergency, and there was no larger incident.

The Kings' statement:

During the first quarter of the Kings vs. Pelicans game, a guest had a medical emergency. EMS immediately responded and administered CPR. Tragically, these efforts were unsuccessful and the guest passed away. The organization offers its deepest condolences to the guest's family and loved ones.

Local Sacramento television station FOX 40 reported that the man was in his 30s and was unresponsive when paramedics arrived. Despite the best efforts of EMS, who performed CPR for over 20 minutes, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was at the game with a family member.

At this time, no further details are available. The scene did not cause a delay in the game, and the man's death was only made public in the fourth quarter.

The Kings were eliminated from the inaugural In-Season Tournament. Their next game will be a regular season contest against the loser of the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns Western Conference quarterfinal matchup. Regardless of the result, the Kings will be on the road for that game on Dec. 8. Their next home game is scheduled for Dec. 11 when they will host the Brooklyn Nets.