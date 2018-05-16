NBA Playoffs 2018: Tuesday schedule, matchups, TV channels, online stream, times, dates, bracket

The NBA playoffs continued Tuesday with Game 2 of the Eastern finals as the Celtics topped the Cavs 107-94

The Celtics continue to impress in these playoffs, as they're now up 2-0 in the Eastern Conference finals on the Cavaliers. Meanwhile, the Warriors are up 1-0 in the Western Conference finals after stealing Game 1 from the Rockets. 

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

nba-bracket-cavs-celtics-rockets-warriors.jpg
NBA Playoff bracket Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Tuesday, May 15

Wednesday, May 16

Thursday, May 17

  • No games scheduled

Friday, May 18

  • No games scheduled

Saturday, May 19

  • Game 3: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers

Sunday, May 20

  • Game 3: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Monday, May 21

  • Game 4: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, May 22

  • Game 4: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Wednesday, May 23

  • Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)

Thursday, May 24

  • Game 5: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)

Friday, May 25

  • Game 6: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET (if necessary)

Saturday, May 26

  • Game 6: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)

Sunday, May 27

  • Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)

Monday, May 28

  • Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)

Thursday, May 31 through Sunday, June 17

  • 2018 NBA Finals 
