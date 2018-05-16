NBA Playoffs 2018: Tuesday schedule, matchups, TV channels, online stream, times, dates, bracket
The NBA playoffs continued Tuesday with Game 2 of the Eastern finals as the Celtics topped the Cavs 107-94
The Celtics continue to impress in these playoffs, as they're now up 2-0 in the Eastern Conference finals on the Cavaliers. Meanwhile, the Warriors are up 1-0 in the Western Conference finals after stealing Game 1 from the Rockets.
This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Tuesday, May 15
Wednesday, May 16
- Game 2: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
Thursday, May 17
- No games scheduled
Friday, May 18
- No games scheduled
Saturday, May 19
- Game 3: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers
Sunday, May 20
- Game 3: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
Monday, May 21
- Game 4: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Tuesday, May 22
- Game 4: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
Wednesday, May 23
- Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
Thursday, May 24
- Game 5: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
Friday, May 25
- Game 6: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET (if necessary)
Saturday, May 26
- Game 6: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
Sunday, May 27
- Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
Monday, May 28
- Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
Thursday, May 31 through Sunday, June 17
- 2018 NBA Finals
-
Celtics vs. Cavaliers series breakdown
After two games in Boston, the series shifts to Boston for Game 3
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The conference finals are well underway in the 2018 NBA playoffs
-
2018 NBA Playoffs bracket
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
-
Parrish's post-lottery mock draft
The NBA Draft order was set by the lottery Tuesday giving a different look to Gary Parrish's...
-
NBA playoffs scores and highlights
We have all the scores, highlights, and news you need for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference...
-
J.R. gets Flagrant 1 for shoving Horford
Horford was up in the air for an alley-oop when Smith shoved him in the back