NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Raptors vs. Cavaliers Game 4, series schedule, TV channel, online stream
The No. 1 Raptors and No. 4 Cavaliers meet in the second round for the second straight season
Will this be the end of the 2017-18 Toronto Raptors, or do they have one last bit of fight inside them? The Cavaliers will look to finish the sweep at home in Monday's Game 4 and head to a fourth straight Eastern Conference finals.
Below is the schedule, how to watch Game 4 and a preview of what we have to come.
No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32)
How to Watch Game 4
- Date: Monday, May 7
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: TNT
- Live stream: TNTdrama.com or TNT app
Playoff series schedule
- Game 1 in Toronto: Cavaliers 113, Raptors 112 | Herbert: Raptors go cold, Cavs steal Game 1
- Game 2 in Toronto: Cavaliers 128, Raptors 110 | Herbert: LeBron, Cavs' demoralizing offense returns
- Game 3 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 105, Raptors 103 | Herbert: How the Raptors lost their way
- Game 4 in Cleveland: Monday, May 7, 8:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 5 in Toronto: Wednesday, May 9, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Cleveland: Friday, May 11, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Toronto: Sunday, May 13, TBA (if necessary)
* - If necessary
Season series: Cavaliers won, 2-1
Last season's playoff results: Raptors were eliminated in the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers; Cavaliers were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals
Injury report
Raptors: None
Cavaliers: None
Toronto Raptors projected starting lineup: G Fred VanVleet; G Kyle Lowry; G DeMar DeRozan; F OG Anunoby; C Jonas Valanciunas
Cleveland Cavaliers projected starting lineup: G George Hill; G JR Smith; G Kyle Korver; F LeBron James; F Kevin Love
Raptors win if:
The Raptors have had their struggles with the Cavs in the past, but there's a huge difference this year: On paper, they are unquestionably the better team. If Lowry and DeRozan play the way they've been playing and the offense continues it's sharing ways, they should be able to beat the Cavs. Defensively they have the pieces and system to at least bother LeBron enough to make him work. One key to the series will be Toronto's bench, where they have a huge advantage, which will allow them to go on big runs when LeBron is out of the game.
Cavaliers win if:
LeBron carried the Cavs to a first-round win pretty much by himself -- he won't be able to do that against the Raptors because they're just too good. Each member of Cleveland's supporting cast showed flashes during the opening round, but they're all going to have to be much more consistent for the Cavs to pull this one out. It starts with Love, who has to play like the All-Star that he is.
SportsLine projections:
SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
-
2018 NBA Playoffs bracket
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
-
Rockets crush Utah's Cinderella dreams
The Jazz were the NBA's most inspiring story, but Houston must fulfill its destiny
-
Will Durant's dominance hurt GS later?
The Warriors are playing right into the Pelicans' game plan, but they're not good enough to...
-
Draymond's 4 a.m. text sparked Durant
Green was upset about the way the Warriors lost Game 3, and issued a challenge to Durant
-
Sunday's scores, news and highlights
Everything you need to know from Sunday's playoff action
-
Rockets vs. Jazz series breakdown
Everything you need to know about the Rockets against the Jazz in the second round of the...