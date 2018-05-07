NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Raptors vs. Cavaliers Game 4, series schedule, TV channel, online stream

Will this be the end of the 2017-18 Toronto Raptors, or do they have one last bit of fight inside them? The Cavaliers will look to finish the sweep at home in Monday's Game 4 and head to a fourth straight Eastern Conference finals.

Below is the schedule, how to watch Game 4 and a preview of what we have to come.

No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32)



How to Watch Game 4

Date: Monday, May 7



Monday, May 7 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET



8:30 p.m. ET Location: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio



Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio TV: TNT



TNT Live stream: TNTdrama.com or TNT app

Playoff series schedule

* - If necessary

Season series: Cavaliers won, 2-1

Last season's playoff results: Raptors were eliminated in the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers; Cavaliers were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals

Injury report

Raptors: None

Cavaliers: None

Toronto Raptors projected starting lineup: G Fred VanVleet; G Kyle Lowry; G DeMar DeRozan; F OG Anunoby; C Jonas Valanciunas

Cleveland Cavaliers projected starting lineup: G George Hill; G JR Smith; G Kyle Korver; F LeBron James; F Kevin Love

Raptors win if:

The Raptors have had their struggles with the Cavs in the past, but there's a huge difference this year: On paper, they are unquestionably the better team. If Lowry and DeRozan play the way they've been playing and the offense continues it's sharing ways, they should be able to beat the Cavs. Defensively they have the pieces and system to at least bother LeBron enough to make him work. One key to the series will be Toronto's bench, where they have a huge advantage, which will allow them to go on big runs when LeBron is out of the game.

Cavaliers win if:

LeBron carried the Cavs to a first-round win pretty much by himself -- he won't be able to do that against the Raptors because they're just too good. Each member of Cleveland's supporting cast showed flashes during the opening round, but they're all going to have to be much more consistent for the Cavs to pull this one out. It starts with Love, who has to play like the All-Star that he is.

SportsLine projections:



