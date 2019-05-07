NBA Playoffs 2019: Giannis, Bucks proving to be adjustment-proof against overwhelmed Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are one victory from eliminating the Boston Celtics after a 113-101 win in Game 4 on Monday, extending their series lead to 3-1, and being that the playoffs wouldn't be the playoffs without grandiose statements, let us consider what TNT's Charles Barkley said after Monday's game.

"The Milwaukee Bucks are going to win the world championship," Barkley said.

Keep in mind, Barkley also predicted at the start of the playoffs that the Portland Trail Blazers are going to the NBA Finals. That's still in play, but I wouldn't go betting the house on it, or very many other things Barkley "predicts." But this Milwaukee statement? This is rooted in pure realism. The Bucks are a monster. People love to say the playoffs are about adjustments, but Milwaukee was quick to say in the wake of its Game 1 loss that it didn't plan on changing anything. The Twitter masses snickered at that. Boston looked like a better team with clear matchup advantages in Game 1.

Not so much anymore.

If the playoffs are about making adjustments, then championships might be about proving to be adjustment-proof. The Bucks, so far, have looked to be just that. Actually, more accurately, Giannis has looked to be just that. Al Horford and the Celtics looked like they had at least some sort of anecdote for Giannis' freight-train ways in the opener. They were anticipating with their help coverages. They were walling him off in the lane, surrounding him in transition, two and three bodies hedging and shading at all times, giving him just enough pause as he stared downhill. In Game 1, he finished 7 for 21 and looked very much like an incomplete star with a fatal flaw. Can't shoot? We'll sag off and force the other guys to beat us.

The other guys didn't make shots.

Paul Pierce said the series was over.

Since that Game 1 loss, Giannis is averaging 33 points, 13 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 59 percent shooting. In his last two games, he's gone for 35.5 PPG on 66 percent shooting. He has been a beacon of John Wooden wisdom: Be quick but don't hurry. Giannis can give the illusion that he's out of control, but he isn't. He had two turnovers in Game 4. He is forcing the issue in transition, as he should, but most impressive has been his recognition of the slightest cracks in the Celtics' backside defense. He's knows nobody can guard him one on one, and the second he sees an opening behind that, he goes. Look here as he sees Jaylen Brown just one step too far to his right, having to occupy Khris Middleton, which leaves the left side of the rim available.

This is the evolution of a superstar. Giannis gets the mismatch with Kyrie trying to check him, recognizes the help defense, and then has the flat-out ability to make that finish look easy. Suddenly Boston's defense that was determined in Game 1 is wearing down against Giannis' relentless pressure. It's understandable. The dude just keeps coming. These next five plays show just how diverse Giannis' offensive arsenal has become.

Giannis (39 PTS & 16 REB) DOMINATED for the @Bucks to take Game 4 in Boston! 🔥🦌#FearTheDeer | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/oDQPs79x9s — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 7, 2019

OK, so the first two plays Giannis scores as a roller. This is his developing intelligence. He knows it's harder to load up on him when he doesn't have the ball, so he sees an open lane and quickly gets into a dribble hand-off and slips to the basket. Then he blocks a shot and runs the floor for an offensive rebound and put-back. Then he gets the ball in transition and attacks the basket before the defense is set. Then he gets a one-on-one matchup at the top with a full head of steam in the half-court, and there is nothing anyone can do. Throw in the fact that he's suddenly a respectable 3-point shooter -- he's 7 of 15 against Boston -- and there is literally no way to guard this guy.

Overload on the ball, he'll screen and slip.



Wall off in half-court, he'll attack in transition.



Single cover him, he'll get to the rim every time.



Come over to help, he'll find shooters.



Do everything perfectly, he'll just out-physical you anyway.



Yeah, this "Milwaukee is going to win the world championship" thing isn't crazy. It's not to say it's going to happen, but it's rooted in the simple fact that the Bucks' star, and the system in which he thrives, doesn't have to adjust. Other teams have to TRY to adjust to him, and them, and so far nobody has had much success.