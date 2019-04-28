NBA Playoffs 2019: Raptors' Kawhi Leonard scores playoff career-high 45 points in Game 1 win over Sixers
Leonard was on fire in the series opener
The Toronto Raptors don't have a great track record in Game 1s over the past few years, but they got off to a great start in the first game of their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. After just seven minutes, they were already up by double-digits, thanks in large part to their star man, Kawhi Leonard. They never looked back, going on to win 108-95 to take a 1-0 series lead.
Leonard scored 11 of their first 20 points, and he didn't slow down from there. Putting all of his offensive skills on display, Leonard torched the Sixers for playoff career-high 45 points on 16-of-23 shooting from the field.
It didn't matter what the Sixers tried on defense; Leonard went where he wanted and did what he wanted. He knocked down 3s, had his mid-range game working and even got to the line for 11 free throws, making 10 of them.
Because of who Leonard is as a player, there weren't too many big-time highlights, but he did have one play in particular that was quite impressive. Out on the break, Leonard was moving at full speed when he was met by Ben Simmons. Yet somehow, despite crashing into the young Sixer, Leonard just bounced off him, kept his balance and scored. It wasn't a highlight in the traditional sense, but it was a good reminder that Leonard is an incredible offensive player.
While there may have been some questions about the Raptors' ultra-conservative approach with Leonard in the regular season, it's paying off, because he looks tremendous in the playoffs.
