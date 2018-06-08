NBA playoffs bracket 2018: Warriors closing in on third title in four years vs. Cavaliers
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
The Golden State Warriors need just one more win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the championship. Do it Friday night, and it's a sweep. It would be their third title in four seasons, but with the series still in Cleveland for Game 4, LeBron James and the Cavs will hope to get started on making history.
Game 4 will get underway at 9 p.m. ET on Friday.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
NBA Finals series breakdown
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors (series breakdown)
