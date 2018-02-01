NBA rumors: Pelicans reportedly making significant push to sign Greg Monroe

When Greg Monroe was traded to the Phoenix Suns earlier this season in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, everyone knew he wouldn't be there for long.

And now, after playing just over 20 games for the Suns, the team has reportedly agreed to a buyout with Monroe, which will make him a free agent. Though the process is not yet complete, there are already multiple teams already lining up to inquire about Monroe's services, including the Boston Celtics and the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pelicans are all but knocking down Monroe's door in order to sign him. Via ESPN:

The New Orleans Pelicans have gathered significant momentum in pursuit of impending free-agent center Greg Monroe, league sources told ESPN. New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry spoke to Monroe in the aftermath of his contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns late Wednesday night, and New Orleans will continue to make an aggressive push to sign Monroe, league sources said. The Pelicans' ability to offer Monroe the chance at a starting job -- in his childhood hometown -- is making for a compelling case with Monroe, league sources said.

While you can't just replace DeMarcus Cousins, adding Monroe would be about as solid a pickup as the Pelicans are going to be able to make at this point in the season. The veteran big man is a near double-double machine, and highly efficient around the basket -- he shot over 60 percent during his time with the Suns this season.

He's not going to be putting together 40-point triple-doubles any time soon, but he would absolutely help stabilize things in New Orleans as they push for a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.