NBA scores, highlights: Bucks survive Celtics; LeBron James rallies Lakers past James Harden, Rockets
A six-game slate highlighted the first night of NBA action since the All-Star break
The NBA is back, folks.
Following a thrilling All-Star Weekend that saw Team LeBron overcome a 20-point deficit against Team Giannis in the All-Star Game, real NBA action is finally back after a one-week layoff.
Things got underway in Philadelphia with the Sixers taking down the Miami Heat just as they did in the first round of the playoffs last season. The Cavaliers also got a rare win over the Phoenix Suns in a battle of two teams headed for the lottery.
The game of the evening occurred in Milwaukee, where the Bucks pulled out a tight, one-point win over the Boston Celtics in a battle of two legitimate Eastern Conference contenders. Then, LeBron James and the Lakers got a much-needed win over reigning NBA MVP James Harden and the Rockets.
Here's everything you need to know about Thursday night's action.
NBA schedule for Thursday, Feb. 21
NBA schedule for Friday, Feb. 22
- Washington Wizards at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.
- New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
- Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.
- San Antonio Spurs at Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m.
- Detroit Pistons at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
- Minnesota Timberwolves at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
- Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m.
- Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.
- Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30 p.m.
LeBron leads Lakers to much-needed win
Every game counts for the Lakers for the rest of the season as they are fighting for a spot in the postseason. LeBron James knows this, and his play on Thursday night reflected that urgency.
Harden hits three in LeBron's face
James Harden will give buckets to anyone, even [arguably] the game's greatest current player. LeBron James is a surefire Hall-of-Famer but he was helpless against Harden's step-back three in the second quarter of the match-up between the Rockets and Lakers.
Steph Curry throws down dunk vs. Kings
Steph Curry got to show off his hops on Thursday night as he threw down a two-handed dunk against the Kings. Curry's throwdowns are rare, as the dunk was Curry's first of the season, and just the 26th regular season dunk of his career.
Giannis slams on the Celtics
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be at the center of the NBA's MVP conversation, and he showed why on Thursday night, as he Euro-stepped through the lane and slammed on the Celtics during the third quarter of the match-up between the Eastern Conference powers.
Boban balled for Philly
No Joel Embiid, no problem for the Philadelphia 76ers, who got a huge performance from Embiid's backup, Boban Marjanovic against the Heat. Marjanovic tallied 19 points and 12 rebounds as he helped propel the Sixers to a nice win.
Capela returns for Rockets
Houston gets a huge piece back on Thursday as Clint Capela returns after missing 15 games with a thumb injury. The Rockets (33-24) are now at full strength as they focus on making a strong second-half run with just 25 games remaining on the season.
Love to play against Suns; Thompson out
Just as the Cavaliers are getting healthier, there's always a setback. Head coach Larry Drew announced prior to the team's game vs. the Phoenix Suns that both Kevin Love and David Nwaba would play -- on a minutes restriction. While that's some positive news, the negative news is that Tristan Thompson will remain out.
Marcus Morris gets beer spilled on head
No one can make strange sports moments more fun than Harlan
