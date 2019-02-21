The Denver Nuggets begin the season's post-All-Star stretch run with momentum at their backs and with visions of challenging the defending champion Golden State Warriors for the top spot in the Western Conference.

It starts Friday night in Dallas against the retooling Dallas Mavericks, an important matchup for the surprisingly steady Nuggets (39-18) -- who went into the break winners of two straight and 10 of 14 -- because the schedule's degree of difficulty quickly ramps up.

After Friday's game, the Nuggets return home to face the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans. Then come three road tests at the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers and the Warriors.

At least Denver, dogged relentlessly by injuries this season, heads into the teeth of its schedule with the rarity of a roster close to full strength. Forward Paul Millsap and off-guard Gary Harris, who missed the last seven games before the break and was even thought to be possibly shut down for the remainder of the season, will be in the lineup Friday, coach Michael Malone told reporters following the team's first practice back from the All-Star break Wednesday.

However, forward Trey Lyles injured his hamstring in practice, and the team ruled him out Thursday to face the Mavericks. He could reportedly miss two weeks.

"We were healthy for 50 minutes coming out of the break," Malone said Wednesday. "Which was great while it lasted."

Rookie first-round pick Michael Porter Jr. also continues to progress, participating some on Thursday, though he isn't yet in full-contact drills and still remains without a timeline to debut.

The Mavs will provide a solid road test for Denver in their first game in more than a week. Dallas has put the season in the hands of Rookie of the Year frontrunner Luka Doncic after trading away its other four starters to obtain Kristaps Porzingis -- who continues to recover from knee surgery -- and to acquire salary cap space to build around Doncic and Porzingis for next season.

Doncic, the youngest player in NBA history to record three triple-doubles, is playing with a team full of elevated reserves. Still, the Mavericks have been competitive, especially at home, where they're 20-9 and knocked off the Trail Blazers prior to the break.

The rookie sensation, closing in on his 20th birthday on Feb. 28, is averaging team highs in points per game (20.7), assists (5.6) and rebounds (7.2), now that center DeAndre Jordan is suiting up for the Knicks as part of the trade for Porzingis.

Tim Hardaway Jr., who also came over from New York in the trade, has provided consistent firepower for a team that has averaged just 102.6 points per game in five contests since since shaking up the roster.

That extra burden and increased defensive attention on Doncic, plus the toll of his first NBA season, might be having an effect on his play of late. In the last three games, the Mavs have been outscored by 50 points with Doncic on the floor. They went 1-3 in those games.

"I have the trust of my teammates,'' Doncic said at the All-Star Game. "So, it's going great, but always it can be better.''

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.