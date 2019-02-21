DEN
DAL

Nearly healthy, Nuggets start second half at Mavs

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 21, 2019

The Denver Nuggets begin the season's post-All-Star stretch run with momentum at their backs and with visions of challenging the defending champion Golden State Warriors for the top spot in the Western Conference.

It starts Friday night in Dallas against the retooling Dallas Mavericks, an important matchup for the surprisingly steady Nuggets (39-18) -- who went into the break winners of two straight and 10 of 14 -- because the schedule's degree of difficulty quickly ramps up.

After Friday's game, the Nuggets return home to face the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans. Then come three road tests at the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers and the Warriors.

At least Denver, dogged relentlessly by injuries this season, heads into the teeth of its schedule with the rarity of a roster close to full strength. Forward Paul Millsap and off-guard Gary Harris, who missed the last seven games before the break and was even thought to be possibly shut down for the remainder of the season, will be in the lineup Friday, coach Michael Malone told reporters following the team's first practice back from the All-Star break Wednesday.

However, forward Trey Lyles injured his hamstring in practice, and the team ruled him out Thursday to face the Mavericks. He could reportedly miss two weeks.

"We were healthy for 50 minutes coming out of the break," Malone said Wednesday. "Which was great while it lasted."

Rookie first-round pick Michael Porter Jr. also continues to progress, participating some on Thursday, though he isn't yet in full-contact drills and still remains without a timeline to debut.

The Mavs will provide a solid road test for Denver in their first game in more than a week. Dallas has put the season in the hands of Rookie of the Year frontrunner Luka Doncic after trading away its other four starters to obtain Kristaps Porzingis -- who continues to recover from knee surgery -- and to acquire salary cap space to build around Doncic and Porzingis for next season.

Doncic, the youngest player in NBA history to record three triple-doubles, is playing with a team full of elevated reserves. Still, the Mavericks have been competitive, especially at home, where they're 20-9 and knocked off the Trail Blazers prior to the break.

The rookie sensation, closing in on his 20th birthday on Feb. 28, is averaging team highs in points per game (20.7), assists (5.6) and rebounds (7.2), now that center DeAndre Jordan is suiting up for the Knicks as part of the trade for Porzingis.

Tim Hardaway Jr., who also came over from New York in the trade, has provided consistent firepower for a team that has averaged just 102.6 points per game in five contests since since shaking up the roster.

That extra burden and increased defensive attention on Doncic, plus the toll of his first NBA season, might be having an effect on his play of late. In the last three games, the Mavs have been outscored by 50 points with Doncic on the floor. They went 1-3 in those games.

"I have the trust of my teammates,'' Doncic said at the All-Star Game. "So, it's going great, but always it can be better.''

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
L. Doncic
77 SF
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
20.7 Pts. Per Game 20.7
5.6 Ast. Per Game 5.6
7.2 Reb. Per Game 7.2
50.5 Field Goal % 43.0
50.5 Three Point % 43.0
84.9 Free Throw % 72.2
away team logo
N. Jokic C 15
20.4 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 7.7 APG
home team logo
L. Doncic SF 77
20.7 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 5.6 APG
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 39-18 -----
home team logo Mavericks 26-31 -----
DAL +4.5, O/U 224
American Airlines Center Dallas, Texas
DAL +4.5, O/U 224
American Airlines Center Dallas, Texas
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 39-18 112.0 PPG 46.3 RPG 27.6 APG
home team logo Mavericks 26-31 108.7 PPG 45.6 RPG 22.6 APG
Key Players
N. Jokic C 20.4 PPG 10.6 RPG 7.7 APG 50.5 FG%
L. Doncic SF 20.7 PPG 7.2 RPG 5.6 APG 43.0 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Nuggets
Roster
N. Jokic
J. Murray
G. Harris
P. Millsap
W. Barton
M. Beasley
M. Morris
T. Lyles
M. Plumlee
I. Thomas
J. Hernangomez
T. Craig
N. Young
T. Welsh
B. Goodwin
D. Akoon-Purcell
T. Lydon
J. Vanderbilt
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Jokic 56 31.6 20.4 10.6 7.7 1.4 0.6 3.2 50.5 30.8 84.9 2.8 7.8
J. Murray 51 33.5 18.3 4.2 5.0 0.8 0.4 2.4 43.0 36.8 84.3 0.9 3.3
G. Harris 32 29.9 14.8 3.0 2.7 1.0 0.4 1.2 42.5 31.4 81.5 0.7 2.3
P. Millsap 46 25.7 12.2 6.7 1.9 1.2 0.8 1.3 48.9 35.2 72.5 2.1 4.6
W. Barton 18 26.6 12.1 4.4 3.4 0.3 0.6 1.5 40.9 35.9 79.5 0.9 3.5
M. Beasley 57 24.1 12.0 2.5 1.2 0.7 0.1 0.6 50.3 43.3 88.6 0.4 2.1
M. Morris 57 25.0 10.8 2.6 3.9 0.9 0.0 0.6 49.7 43.1 78.2 0.4 2.2
T. Lyles 55 18.6 9.2 4.1 1.4 0.5 0.4 1.1 42.3 25.4 69.4 0.7 3.3
M. Plumlee 57 20.6 8.1 6.0 2.7 0.9 0.9 1.6 61.7 16.7 54.1 2.1 3.9
I. Thomas 1 13.0 8.0 0.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 2.0 50.0 40.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
J. Hernangomez 54 22.5 7.3 4.5 0.9 0.4 0.4 0.6 45.9 39.0 77.8 1.1 3.4
T. Craig 52 22.4 6.0 3.9 0.9 0.5 0.6 0.7 43.5 29.5 64.0 1.4 2.5
N. Young 4 9.3 2.3 0.3 0.5 0.0 0.3 0.5 33.3 37.5 0.0 0.0 0.3
T. Welsh 9 3.7 1.6 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.1 50.0 42.9 50.0 0.0 0.4
B. Goodwin 16 3.6 1.4 0.2 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.2 26.1 33.3 81.8 0.1 0.1
D. Akoon-Purcell 7 3.1 1.0 0.6 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 30.0 0.0 50.0 0.1 0.4
T. Lydon 21 4.1 1.0 0.8 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.2 47.1 40.0 33.3 0.3 0.5
J. Vanderbilt 3 4.7 0.3 3.7 0.3 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.7 3.0
Total 57 240.9 112.0 46.3 27.6 7.72 4.53 12.9 47.2 35.4 75.8 12.1 34.2
Mavericks
Roster
L. Doncic
T. Hardaway Jr.
J. Barea
D. Powell
D. Finney-Smith
T. Burke
J. Brunson
M. Kleber
D. Harris
D. Nowitzki
R. Broekhoff
S. Mejri
D. Macon
C. Lee
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Doncic 55 32.2 20.7 7.2 5.6 1.0 0.3 3.2 43.0 34.8 72.2 1.1 6.1
T. Hardaway Jr. 5 28.6 15.6 3.2 1.8 0.6 0.2 1.2 40.3 28.9 75.0 0.6 2.6
J. Barea 38 19.8 10.9 2.5 5.6 0.6 0.0 1.9 41.8 29.7 70.5 0.3 2.2
D. Powell 53 17.5 8.7 4.4 1.0 0.5 0.6 0.8 58.0 24.3 75.5 1.4 3.0
D. Finney-Smith 57 25.3 7.8 4.7 0.9 1.0 0.5 1.0 45.8 34.5 68.4 1.8 2.9
T. Burke 5 14.8 6.8 1.4 2.2 1.2 0.0 1.6 42.3 50.0 87.5 0.4 1.0
J. Brunson 49 18.1 6.8 2.0 2.4 0.5 0.0 1.0 43.2 34.4 66.7 0.3 1.8
M. Kleber 52 19.8 6.6 4.0 0.8 0.5 1.2 0.7 45.3 33.5 78.8 1.2 2.8
D. Harris 45 15.0 6.3 1.5 1.3 0.6 0.2 0.8 40.6 31.0 75.3 0.2 1.3
D. Nowitzki 26 11.0 4.7 1.7 0.3 0.1 0.3 0.3 35.5 30.9 83.3 0.0 1.7
R. Broekhoff 26 8.0 3.0 1.0 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.2 44.4 38.8 100.0 0.1 0.9
S. Mejri 17 6.8 2.3 2.3 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.2 55.2 0.0 87.5 0.8 1.5
D. Macon 4 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
C. Lee 4 6.3 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.5 0.0 0.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 57 240.9 108.7 45.6 22.6 7.07 4.37 14.7 44.8 34.6 74.1 10.3 35.2
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores