UTA
OKC

Gobert re-energized ahead of Jazz at Thunder

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 21, 2019

Rudy Gobert didn't hide his disappointment at not making the NBA All-Star Game for the first time despite averaging 15.2 points and 12.9 rebounds while leading the league in field-goal percentage.

But coming off the 10-day break, the Utah Jazz center says he's re-energized heading into Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"Just recharge, completely -- mentally, physically," Gobert said. "For me, I was able to get a little bit of sun and feel a lot better when I get back.

"The next two months, I feel like, will be a lot better."

The Jazz, who have won 13 of their last 16 games, come out of the break sixth in the Western Conference but with one of the NBA's easiest schedules down the stretch.

Utah plays just eight of its final 25 games against teams that are above .500.

One of those, though, is Friday night's game in Oklahoma City, which sits third in the West after winning 11 of 13 before the break.

The Thunder, on the other hand, have one of the league's most challenging schedules moving forward. Oklahoma City plays 17 of its remaining 25 games against teams above .500 including each of the first five out of the break.

The Thunder have won the first two meetings between the teams, including a 122-113 win on Dec. 10 in Oklahoma City.

An Oklahoma City win would clinch the season series for the Thunder after Utah eliminated Oklahoma City in the first round of the playoffs last season.

The Thunder's Russell Westbrook has a streak of 10 consecutive triple-doubles. During that stretch, he's averaged 21.9 points, 13.3 rebounds and 13.5 assists.

Utah is hopeful backup point guard Dante Exum, who has missed the last 17 games with a left ankle sprain, will be able to return against the Thunder.

"I think when he's playing well, he can have a big impact for us and having him back soon is going to help us a lot," Gobert said.

The Thunder could have forward Markieff Morris available for the first time. Morris signed with Oklahoma City over the All-Star break after being waived by New Orleans following his trade from Washington on Feb. 7.

Morris was averaging 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Wizards this season before suffering a neck injury in late December that has kept him out since. Morris was cleared to play two weeks ago.

"We got a big piece in Markieff that we're excited for, and we're going to be ready for the second half after this break," Oklahoma City's Paul George said.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan said, "We'll see," when asked Thursday if Morris would play against the Jazz.

The Thunder also figure to have both starting forward Jerami Grant and backup point guard Dennis Schroder back after each missed the last two games before the break, Grant with an ankle injury and Schroder after the birth of his child.

Friday's game is the start of a back-to-back for both teams, with the Jazz hosting Dallas on Saturday and Oklahoma City hosting Sacramento.

Key Players
R. Gobert
27 C
P. George
13 SF
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
28.7 Pts. Per Game 28.7
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
65.4 Field Goal % 45.3
65.4 Three Point % 45.3
65.7 Free Throw % 83.7
away team logo
R. Gobert C 27
15.2 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 2.2 APG
home team logo
P. George SF 13
28.7 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 4.1 APG
1234T
away team logo Jazz 32-25 -----
home team logo Thunder 37-20 -----
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
OKC -4.5, O/U 226
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 32-25 109.2 PPG 45.3 RPG 25.0 APG
home team logo Thunder 37-20 115.4 PPG 47.9 RPG 23.4 APG
Key Players
R. Gobert C 15.2 PPG 12.9 RPG 2.2 APG 65.4 FG%
P. George SF 28.7 PPG 8.0 RPG 4.1 APG 45.3 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Jazz
Roster
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
R. Rubio
J. Crowder
J. Ingles
D. Favors
K. Korver
D. Exum
R. O'Neale
R. Neto
G. Allen
G. Niang
T. Sefolosha
E. Udoh
T. Cavanaugh
N. Mitrou-Long
T. Bradley
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Mitchell 53 33.3 22.4 3.9 4.0 1.5 0.3 2.7 41.8 32.2 79.4 0.7 3.2
R. Gobert 57 31.6 15.2 12.9 2.2 0.9 2.1 1.6 65.4 0.0 65.7 3.8 9.1
R. Rubio 50 28.7 13.0 3.7 6.1 1.3 0.2 2.9 40.8 32.2 84.5 0.4 3.2
J. Crowder 56 27.4 11.8 4.7 1.6 0.8 0.4 1.2 39.3 33.3 69.1 0.8 3.9
J. Ingles 57 31.1 11.7 3.8 4.9 1.3 0.2 2.3 43.9 36.8 72.3 0.3 3.5
D. Favors 56 23.1 11.0 7.1 1.1 0.8 1.3 1.1 56.9 22.6 65.3 2.6 4.4
K. Korver 35 20.1 9.5 2.3 1.0 0.3 0.2 0.8 43.8 39.8 82.9 0.2 2.2
D. Exum 39 16.3 7.4 1.7 2.7 0.4 0.1 1.2 43.2 30.5 79.1 0.4 1.3
R. O'Neale 57 18.7 5.2 3.3 1.3 0.7 0.3 0.9 49.3 43.9 75.0 0.3 3.0
R. Neto 22 12.0 5.0 1.4 2.2 0.4 0.0 0.9 51.9 32.3 85.0 0.1 1.3
G. Allen 28 9.9 4.1 0.4 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.6 31.2 27.5 75.0 0.0 0.4
G. Niang 42 7.4 3.1 1.3 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.3 44.2 40.8 76.9 0.2 1.1
T. Sefolosha 27 10.8 2.9 2.7 0.4 0.8 0.1 0.6 49.2 44.8 57.1 0.1 2.6
E. Udoh 35 5.5 1.9 1.1 0.4 0.1 0.5 0.2 71.8 0.0 62.5 0.3 0.8
T. Cavanaugh 8 2.4 0.8 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 33.3 0.0 100.0 0.1 0.4
N. Mitrou-Long 10 3.9 0.5 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.3 25.0 16.7 0.0 0.0 0.2
T. Bradley 1 9.0 0.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0 1.0
Total 57 240.0 109.2 45.3 25.0 8.33 5.51 14.8 46.1 34.6 73.3 9.7 35.6
Thunder
Roster
P. George
R. Westbrook
D. Schroder
S. Adams
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
R. Felton
A. Abrines
N. Noel
H. Diallo
P. Patterson
A. Nader
D. Burton
D. Grantham
T. Davis
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
P. George 56 36.3 28.7 8.0 4.1 2.3 0.5 2.6 45.3 40.6 83.7 1.4 6.6
R. Westbrook 49 35.6 21.7 11.2 11.2 2.2 0.4 4.6 41.7 24.9 65.6 1.4 9.8
D. Schroder 54 28.3 15.7 3.4 4.1 0.9 0.1 2.3 42.6 36.0 82.1 0.4 2.9
S. Adams 55 33.9 14.7 9.5 1.7 1.6 0.8 1.6 60.7 0.0 55.0 4.5 5.0
J. Grant 55 32.3 13.1 5.1 0.9 0.9 1.4 0.8 52.0 37.3 68.7 1.0 4.1
T. Ferguson 49 24.4 6.8 1.8 0.8 0.6 0.2 0.5 43.6 38.3 65.4 0.5 1.3
R. Felton 17 12.4 5.5 1.4 1.9 0.5 0.2 0.7 41.1 27.0 90.9 0.2 1.2
A. Abrines 31 19.0 5.3 1.5 0.6 0.6 0.2 0.5 35.7 32.3 92.3 0.2 1.4
N. Noel 53 14.4 5.1 4.7 0.6 1.0 1.3 0.6 57.6 0.0 74.0 1.8 3.0
H. Diallo 45 11.4 4.2 2.1 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.5 46.6 17.4 61.0 0.8 1.3
P. Patterson 57 14.7 4.0 2.5 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.4 37.8 33.8 63.3 0.7 1.8
A. Nader 38 10.1 3.9 1.8 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.4 46.4 35.4 73.7 0.2 1.6
D. Burton 20 9.4 3.5 1.1 0.4 0.2 0.4 0.4 46.7 35.0 75.0 0.2 0.9
D. Grantham 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Davis 1 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
Total 57 241.3 115.4 47.9 23.4 10.21 5.26 13.8 46.2 35.2 71.6 12.2 35.8
