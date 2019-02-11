NBA scores, highlights: New-look 76ers crush LeBron James' Lakers, Warriors edge Heat in narrow affair

There were five games of NBA action on Sunday, highlighted by a battle between two teams that made a lot of noise at the trade deadline: one for what they did, and one for what they didn't do, as the new-look 76ers hosted LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in a Sunday matinee.

The game between the two teams was the second of the season, with the Sixers pulling out a win over the Lakers in Los Angeles less than two weeks ago. LeBron was sidelined with a groin injury for that game, however, but that did not change the outcome as the Sixers pulled away from the Lakers in a game that turned into an absolute shootout.

Additionally, to close out the night, the defending-champion Warriors defeated the Miami Heat in a very narrow affair that saw Golden State come back from a double-digit deficit to win. DeMarcus Cousins knocked down a pair of free throws in the final seconds to clinch the victory.

NBA schedule for Sunday, Feb. 10

*All times Eastern

Dallas Mavericks 102, Portland Trail Blazers 101 (Box Score)



Philadelphia 76ers 143, Los Angeles Lakers 120 (Box Score)



Sacramento Kings 117, Phoenix Suns 104 (Box Score)



Orlando Magic 124, Atlanta Hawks 108 (Box Score)



Golden State Warriors 120, Miami Heat 118 (Box Score)

Thompson hits jumper on peculiar play

This isn't exactly the type of scoring play that fans have been accustomed to seeing. Klay Thompson looked to hit a cutting DeMarcus Cousins with a pass, but the pass hit Cousins in the head. Still, Thompson managed to scoop up the loose ball and knock down a jump shot in the opening quarter.

Klay doinks it off Cousins’ head, gathers it back, knocks it down pic.twitter.com/J9s3XHFzm3 — Leigh Ellis (@LeighEllis) February 11, 2019

Bagley scores career-high 32 points against Suns

Kings rookie forward Marvin Bagley III had a performance for the ages against the Suns. Bagley scored a career-high 32 points on 10-of-15 shooting to go along with seven rebounds.

.@MB3FIVE put up a career-high 32 PTS on 67% shooting and grabbed 7 REB to lead the @SacramentoKings past the Suns at home! 👑#SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/Rk5990ncnv — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 11, 2019

Isaac records three blocks in one series

Jonathan Isaac has always been a player the Magic had high hopes for and he showed why against the Hawks. On one defensive sequence, Isaac rejected three shots, including one on Trae Young at the rim.

IT'S THE JONATHAN ISAAC BLOCK PARTY 🎉 pic.twitter.com/cn8kp6f1EV — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) February 11, 2019

Harris continues to shine for the Sixers

Tobias Harris looks like he is going to be a great fit with the 76ers after his first two appearances with the team as he helped lead Philadelphia to victory over the Lakers by scoring 22 points to go along with six rebounds and six assists.

22 PTS. 6 REB. 6 AST.



The @sixers improve to 2-0 with Tobias Harris in the line-up! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/Gv8em6JI8t — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2019

Lillard catches fire for the Trail Blazers

After a slow start to the game, Damian Lillard took over for the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter against the Mavericks as he poured in 21 points in the quarter alone.

Kuzma erupts for 39 points against the Sixers

The Los Angeles Lakers held on to Kyle Kuzma at the trade deadline and he was paying dividends for the Purple and Gold on Sunday by catching fire early on and never slowing down as he finished the loss with 39 points.

Kyle Kuzma explodes for a career quarter-high 23 points after 1 in Philly!#LakeShow #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/Pudicy7ici — NBA (@NBA) February 10, 2019

Embiid shines for Sixers in big win

While it was Kyle Kuzma who dominated the first quarter of Sunday's showdown, Joel Embiid got the job done for the Sixers despite the fact that he was uncertain to play in the game with an illness.

Joel Embiid got it done for the @sixers as they took care of the Lakers at home! 😤



📊: 37 PTS (12-16 FGM) | 14 REB#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/3rTPCPe6ID — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 10, 2019

Vucevic gets off to a hot start for Magic

The Orlando Magic will not make the NBA playoffs but Nikola Vucevic has been one of the biggest surprises of the season as he is playing at an All-Star level and that was on display again on Sunday as he scored six straight points for Orlando in the opening quarter.

Redick nails a three while falling out of bounds



With all of the star power in the Sixers' starting lineup now, J.J. Redick is finding plenty of open space on the offensive end to get his shot off and this particular three was more impressive than the rest as he stopped on a dime after sprinting the wing and hit a shot while falling out of bounds.

JJ Redick finds a way! @sixers are on a 15-2 run on #NBAonABC



1:47 to play in the first half. pic.twitter.com/qBpGZhd2of — NBA (@NBA) February 10, 2019

Luka starts off the game in style

Luka Doncic's impressive rookie season has made him one of the game's most intriguing players and he continued his strong start to his NBA career on Sunday by turning the corner on the defense and hammering home a slam dunk to start the game.

Luka opens the scoring in STYLE! 💪 pic.twitter.com/1TnNvy1tY4 — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 10, 2019

Nurkic puts a Mavericks defender on a poster

While the Lakers and the Sixers were the nationally televised game on Sunday afternoon, the Trail Blazers and Mavericks also did battle and it did not take long for Jusuf Nurkic to make his presence felt.