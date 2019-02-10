NBA scores, highlights: New-look 76ers crush LeBron James' Lakers, Warriors face off against the Heat
There is a solid slate of NBA basketball on Sunday
There are five games of NBA action on Sunday, highlighted by a battle between two teams that made a lot of noise at the trade deadline: one for what they did, and one for what they didn't do, as the new-look 76ers hosted LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in a Sunday matinee.
The game between the two teams is the second of the season, with the Sixers pulling out a win over the Lakers in Los Angeles less than two weeks ago. LeBron was sidelined with a groin injury for that game, however, but that did not change the outcome as the Sixers pulled away from the Lakers in a game that turned into an absolute shootout.
Additionally, to close out the night, the defending-champion Warriors will host a Miami Heat team that is fighting for playoff positioning.
NBA schedule for Sunday, Feb. 10
*All times Eastern
- Dallas Mavericks 102, Portland Trail Blazers 101 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 143, Los Angeles Lakers 120 (Box Score)
- Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Lillard catches fire for the Trail Blazers
After a slow start to the game, Damian Lillard took over for the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter against the Mavericks as he poured in 21 points in the quarter alone.
Kuzma erupts for 23 points in the first quarter
The Los Angeles Lakers held onto Kyle Kuzma at the trade deadline and he is paying dividends for the Purple and Gold on Sunday by catching fire in the opening 12 minutes of action to get the team off to a hot start.
Embiid shines for Sixers in first half
While it was Kyle Kuzma who dominated the first quarter of Sunday's showdown, Joel Embiid got the job done for the Sixers despite the fact that he was uncertain to play in the game with an illness.
Redick nails a three while falling out of bounds
With all of the star power in the Sixers' starting lineup now, J.J. Redick is finding plenty of open space on the offensive end to get his shot off and this particular three was more impressive than the rest as he stopped on a dime after sprinting the wing and hit a shot while falling out of bounds.
Luka starts off the game in style
Luka Doncic's impressive rookie season has made him one of the game's most intriguing players and he continued his strong start to his NBA career on Sunday by turning the corner on the defense and hammering home a slam dunk to start the game.
Nurkic puts a Mavericks defender on a poster
While the Lakers and the Sixers were the nationally televised game on Sunday afternoon, the Trail Blazers and Mavericks also did battle and it did not take long for Jusuf Nurkic to make his presence felt.
