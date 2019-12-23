NBA Sneaker Watch: First look at the New Balance kicks Kawhi Leonard will wear on Christmas Day against Lakers

Kawhi Leonard will debut a new colorway of his signature New Balance OMN1S sneakers in the Clippers' highly-anticipated showdown with the Lakers on Christmas Day.

Leonard, the face of New Balance Basketball, will lace up the 'Money Stacks' colorway on Wednesday as the Clippers and Lakers meet up for the second time this season.

The New Balance OMN1S 'Money Stacks.' New Balance

Leonard had his hand in helping design the 'Money Stacks' colorway. He collaborated with New Balance Creative Design Manager Jonathan Grondin over the summer to help the idea come together. The inspiration comes from the idea of bankrolls, with the OMN1S midfoot strap acting as the rubber band.

This latest collaboration continues to show off a seamless relationship between New Balance and Leonard. The two have been working side-by-side since launching Leonard's signature model at the NBA's All-Star Weekend a year ago.

CBS Sports spoke with New Balance Global Marketing Director of Consumer and Athlete Activation Patrick Cassidy earlier this month about the company's return to basketball and he raved about Leonard's fit with the company and how unique it's been to work alongside him.

"Just because he's the face of New Balance basketball doesn't mean he's going to turn into a comedian on Twitter overnight. So much can be said without saying anything. We're not going to try and change Kawhi," Cassidy said. "I like to think that those notes are coming through in any of the marketing that you've seen with us around him. We're showing how he's different from any other player in the NBA and now we're really leaning into what his voice and vision are."

Another angle of the New Balance OMN1S 'Money Stacks.' New Balance

The OMN1S 'Money Stacks' colorway will be New Balance's final release of 2019 and will be available for purchase globally on Dec. 26.