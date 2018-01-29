NBA trade deadline: Clippers reportedly agree to trade Blake Griffin to the Pistons

The Pistons are in desperate need of a jolt to save their season. They're tail-spinning at the moment and injuries have ravaged Stan Van Gundy's squad. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Clippers big man Blake Griffin could be the one to save Detroit's season. The Pistons and the Clippers have reportedly agreed to a deal that will send the five-time All-Star to the Pistons.

The Clippers have agreed to a deal to send Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 29, 2018

Griffin signed a new five-year $173 million contract over the offseason with the Clippers. He's also played a big part in salvaging what has felt like, at times, a lost season for the Clippers, so it's odd to see them choose to go a different direction. This can't possibly sit well with Griffin, or his agent -- unless he's the one actually asking out of Los Angeles, which seems hard to fathom.

The Clippers will reportedly receive Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, a first-round and a second-round draft pick. This all sounds like an obvious rebuild strategy for Doc Rivers' squad, especially with two draft picks packaged in the deal.

The Clippers and Pistons have agreed on a deal to trade Blake Griffin for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, a first-round and a second-round draft pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 29, 2018

Sources: Clippers, Pistons are finalizing a deal that would send Blake Griffin, Willie Reed for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley and a draft pick. Multiple players involved have been informed of deal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2018

Sources: Protections on Detroit's 2018 first-round pick headed to Clippers -- 2018: 1-4; 2019: 1-4; 2020: 1-4; 2021: unprotected. Detroit will send a 2019 second-round pick in the trade too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 29, 2018

This is a big package of players and assets for the Pistons to give up for Griffin. However, considering their current situation, they aren't really at a point where they can be picky. They want to win games, and a star like Griffin will not only help them do that, but give the Pistons a chance to reshape the roster. Build something that looks different from what they've had the last few seasons. Sometimes, it's as simple as add a star player and figure out everything else later.