NBA trade deadline rumors: Knicks close to sending Willy Hernangomez to Hornets
Hernangomez had previously requested a trade from the Knicks
It appears Willy Hernangomez will get his wish.
The New York Knicks' big man had requested a trade due to a lack of playing time this season. After showing some promise in 72 games last season, Hernangomez fell victim to the Knicks' crowded frontcourt, playing sparingly in this campaign. Thus far, he's stepped on the floor in just 26 games, and is only averaging nine minutes of playing time.
According to Shams Charania, Hernangomez will be heading to Charlotte, as the Knicks are reportedly finalizing a trade with the Hornets.
Per Charania, the Knicks will receive Johnny O'Bryant and two second-round picks.
O'Bryant has played in 36 games for the Hornets this season, and is averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. However, he'll be a free agent after the season, and likely isn't long for New York. The real trade here was the two second-round picks.
This could end up being a decent little trade for the Knicks if they hit on someone with one of those picks. It's not a bad bit of business to get yourself two picks -- even if they're second-rounders -- for someone who wasn't playing, wasn't going to play, and was unhappy.
-
NBA All-Star Media Day open to public
For 10 bucks, you can take part in the All-Star festivities in Los Angeles
-
Rose still making bank off Adidas deal
Knee injuries have derailed Derrick Rose's promising career, but Adidas is still paying him...
-
What Porzingis injury means for Knicks
New York suffered a devastating blow right before the NBA trade deadline
-
NBA trade deadline: 6 common mistakes
With rumors flying around, let's look at what we can learn from past trade-deadline blunde...
-
Report: Clips, Williams reach extension
Sweet Lou and the Clippers have reportedly agreed to a contract extension to keep the guard...
-
Draymond doesn't speak after ejection
This was Green's third ejection of the season, second only to Kevin Durant for the most in...
Add a Comment