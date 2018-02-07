NBA trade deadline rumors: Knicks close to sending Willy Hernangomez to Hornets

It appears Willy Hernangomez will get his wish.

The New York Knicks' big man had requested a trade due to a lack of playing time this season. After showing some promise in 72 games last season, Hernangomez fell victim to the Knicks' crowded frontcourt, playing sparingly in this campaign. Thus far, he's stepped on the floor in just 26 games, and is only averaging nine minutes of playing time.

According to Shams Charania, Hernangomez will be heading to Charlotte, as the Knicks are reportedly finalizing a trade with the Hornets.

New York is finalizing trade to send center Willy Hernangomez to Charlotte, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2018

Per Charania, the Knicks will receive Johnny O'Bryant and two second-round picks.

Sources: Charlotte is sending Johnny O'Bryant and two second-round draft picks to the Knicks for Willy Hernangomez. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2018

O'Bryant has played in 36 games for the Hornets this season, and is averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. However, he'll be a free agent after the season, and likely isn't long for New York. The real trade here was the two second-round picks.

This could end up being a decent little trade for the Knicks if they hit on someone with one of those picks. It's not a bad bit of business to get yourself two picks -- even if they're second-rounders -- for someone who wasn't playing, wasn't going to play, and was unhappy.