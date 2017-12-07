NBA Trade: Sixers reportedly send Jahlil Okafor, Stauskas to Nets for Booker

After completely falling out of the Sixers rotation, former No. 3 overall draft pick Jahlil Okafor wanted out of Philadelphia. He apparently got his wish on Thursday, as multiple reports surfaced saying that that the 76ers have agreed to trade Okafor, Nik Stauskas and a 2019 second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for forward Trevor Booker. Via Shams Charania of The Vertical:

The Nets will send forward Trevor Booker to the 76ers for Okafor, guard Nik Stauskas and a 2019 second-round pick from the New York Knicks, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The Nets will release guard Sean Kilpatrick to create roster space for the trade, league sources said.

Okafor has played in only two games for the 76ers this season and has seen his minutes dwindle as his career has progressed. After it was made clear that he was not part of the Sixers' future, Okafor and his agent asked that he be traded or bought out rather than continue to waste away on the bench. Philly reportedly had a tough time finding a suitable trade, as they were originally seeking two first-round picks, but had to lower their expectations considerably.

Okafor averaged 17.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game as a rookie, and the rebuilding Nets are clearly ready to take a risk on the 6-11 center.

The Sixers get Booker, a veteran 6-8 power forward known for his hustle, defense and rebounding. He's also somewhat capable of stretching the floor -- he shot 32 percent on 78 3-point attempts last season. Booker averaged a career-high 10.1 points to go along with 6.6 rebounds in his 18 games with the Nets this season.

Stauskas has only played in six games this season due to an ankle injury, but he averaged 7.5 points on 34 precent 3-point shooting during his first three seasons in the league. He was selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2014 draft by the Sacramento Kings.

Okafor could immediately supplant Tyler Zeller as the Nets' starting center, while Booker will likely enter the Sixers' forward rotation.

SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh projects that the Nets will actually get worse with the addition of Okafor, while the Sixers weren't affected much because of Okafor and Stauskas' lack of minutes.

Brookly Nets Wins Win% Playoff chances Before trade 31.9 38.9% 1.5% With Okafor 28.8 35.1% 0.1% Impact -3.1 -3.8% -1.4%

In any case, both Okafor and the Sixers are likely happy to put an end to an ugly situation.