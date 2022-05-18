The 2022 Western Conference finals begin on Wednesday evening at the Chase Center. The Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of a best-of-seven series. Golden State advanced with a win over the Memphis Grizzlies, while Dallas upset the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in the second round. Andre Iguodala (back), Gary Payton II (elbow), and James Wiseman (knee) are out for Golden State.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET in San Francisco. Caesars Sportsbook lists Golden State as a five-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 214.5 in the latest Mavericks vs. Warriors odds.

Mavericks vs. Warriors spread: Warriors -5

Mavericks vs. Warriors over-under: 214.5 points

Mavericks vs. Warriors money line: Warriors -225, Mavericks +185

DAL: The Mavericks are 9-4 against the spread in playoff games

GS: The Warriors are 5-6 against the spread in playoff games



Why the Mavericks can cover

The Mavericks are keyed by Luka Doncic, with the 23-year-old superstar enjoying a memorable playoff run. Doncic annihilated the Suns in Game 7 on Sunday, and he is averaging 31.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game in the postseason. That comes on the heels of 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game in the regular season, and the Mavericks are scoring 114.5 points per 100 possessions.

Dallas is elite at taking care of the ball, committing a turnover on 11.1 percent of offensive possessions in the playoffs. The Mavericks are shooting 38.5 percent from 3-point range in the postseason, and Dallas shot 54.8 percent from two-point range in the regular season, a top-five mark in the NBA. On the other end, the Mavericks are holding opponents to only 9.6 3-pointers and 7.4 fast break points per game in the playoffs, and Dallas is generating 7.8 steals per contest.

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State is excellent on both ends of the floor, and the Warriors are dominating at home in the playoffs. The Warriors are 6-0 at the Chase Center in the postseason, out-scoring opponents by more than 14 points per 100 possessions. Golden State is scoring 114.3 points per 100 possessions in the playoffs, regardless of venue, and the Warriors lead the 2022 NBA playoffs in assists (27.8 per game) and assist percentage (66.4 percent). Golden State leaves a mark on the glass, securing 28.6 percent of missed shots and averaging 14.5 second-chance points per game.

Golden State is also riding a 59.2 percent true shooting mark in the playoffs, and the Warriors have an elite defense dating back to the regular season. Golden State is allowing only 44.3 percent shooting in the playoffs, and the Warriors finished No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating during the regular season. Golden State also posted top-four marks in the league in field goal percentage allowed, two-point percentage allowed, 3-point percentage allowed, assists allowed, and steals, with Dallas ranking in the bottom tier of the league in assists, second-chance points, fast break points, and points in the paint.

How to make Mavericks vs. Warriors picks

