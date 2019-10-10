Nets' Kyrie Irving leaves preseason debut in China two minutes into game after taking shot to already-injured face
Irving, already wearing a mask to protect a facial fracture, took a Rajon Rondo shoulder to the face against the Lakers
Amid all the turmoil between China and the NBA, there was an actual basketball game scheduled to take place, giving fans in China an exciting matchup between the LeBron James and Anthony Davis-led Lakers and Kyrie Irving and the Nets. Unfortunately for any Irving fans in attendance, his Brooklyn debut lasted a swift 66 seconds.
Just two minutes into the game, Irving caught a stray shoulder to the face from Rajon Rondo while guarding him on the wing, and he immediately called to be taken out. Irving has been wearing a facial protection mask since fracturing a bone in his face in a pickup game before training camp in September.
Irving immediately slumped over on the bench while holding his face, and appeared to be in pain.
It can be incredibly frustrating for any player to travel all the way to China for a game, just to have it end abruptly before it really ever started. There's no word yet on the severity of Irving's injury. With the regular season just weeks away, the Nets would prefer to have their star player fully healthy before the season starts, and this inadvertent shot to the face is a minor setback for the All-Star guard.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best NBA player at every age this season
We often group players by their draft class, but sorting by age provides a unique look at the...
-
Ranking NBA's 20 best centers
Some familiar faces top our list of the league's best centers
-
Giannis dominant in first preseason game
The reigning MVP finished with 22 poins, 11 rebounds and four assists in 20 minutes
-
Green sets record straight on his height
Green proved that those who thought he was 6-5 -- including his own head coach -- are wrong
-
Takeaways from 76ers preseason opener
The 76ers opened up preseason play against the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the CBA
-
Latest news on NBA's fallout with China
Everything you need to know about the continued rift between China and the NBA