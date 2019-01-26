Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie will have surgery on right thumb, per report; will miss three to six weeks

After originally considering putting off surgery, Spencer Dinwiddie has come to a decision.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets guard will have surgery on Monday to repair torn ligaments in his right thumb. Dinwiddie is expected to miss anywhere from three to six weeks with the injury.

Dinwiddie met with two specialists in recent days, who both recommended surgery, sources said. He's expected to miss three-to-six weeks. https://t.co/xOEJQxhtXQ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2019

Dinwiddie met with two specialists concerning the injury and both suggested that surgery now was the best option.

The 6-foot-6 Dinwiddie had recently emerged as one of the top candidates for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award. Through 49 appearances this season, the 25-year-old Dinwiddie had averaged 17.2 points and 5.0 assists per game while leading the Nets to the sixth-best mark in the Eastern Conference -- not bad for a franchise that hasn't made the playoffs since the 2014-15 season.

Dinwiddie had played in the team's most recent game against the Orlando Magic, a 114-110 win over the opposition on Wednesday night, scoring 29 points in 30 minutes en route to their fifth straight victory.

If the timeline regarding Dinwiddie's thumb injury holds true, this would put a major damper to the Nets' playoff hopes, as they would be forced to rely upon D'Angelo Russell almost entirely for scoring.

The Nets are already missing Caris Levert due to a dislocated ankle injury suffered in mid-November. You can now add Dinwiddie's thumb injury to the team's growing list of medical concerns.