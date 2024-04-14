The Philadelphia 76ers (46-35) are set to host the Brooklyn Nets (32-49) on the final day of the regular season. The 76ers are heading into playoffs with positive momentum. They've won seven games in a row heading into Sunday's showdown. On Friday, the 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 125-113. Brooklyn, meanwhile, has dropped two of its past three games. The Knicks knocked off the Nets 111-107 on Friday.

Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The 76ers are 15.5-point favorites in the latest Nets vs. 76ers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 214.5. Before making any 76ers vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Nets vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -15.5

Nets vs. 76ers over/under: 214.5 points

Nets vs. 76ers money line: Philadelphia -1429, Brooklyn +843

BK: The Nets are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games

PHI: The 76ers are 9-0 ATS in their last nine games

Why the 76ers can cover

Guard Tyrese Maxey has taken a nice jump forward for the 76ers. Maxey scores from all three levels and scans the floor well as a playmaker. He leads the team in assists (6.2) to go along with 25.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Last Sunday against the Orlando Magic, Maxey stuffed the stat sheet with 52 points, five boards, and seven assists.

Forward Tobias Harris continues to be a smooth-scoring threat in the frontcourt. Harris can score in the low post if needed but also owns an effective mid-range jumper. Harris logs 17.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per contest. In his last game, he finished with 14 points and six boards.

Why the Nets can cover

Guard Cam Thomas is a crafty but consistent scoring threat in the backcourt for Brooklyn. Thomas does a lot of his damage from the mid-range area. He can stop on a dime to rise over defenders but will put his head down to attack the lane. The LSU product logs 22.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. In his last outing, Thomas had 41 points and six assists.

Center Nic Claxton has been an athletic and energetic scorer in the lane. Claxton uses his length and awareness to snag boards while also taking efficient shots around the rim. He is 13th in the NBA in rebounds (10) and fifth in field-goal percentage (63) with 11.9 points per game. On April 10 against the Toronto Raptors, Claxton finished with 14 points, 11 boards, five blocks, and went 6-of-7 from the field.

