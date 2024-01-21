A cross-conference battle has the Brooklyn Nets (17-24) going on the road to play the Los Angeles Clippers (26-14) on Sunday afternoon. The Nets are looking to keep things rolling after they halted their four-game losing streak. On Friday night, Brooklyn beat the Lakers, 130-112. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has won four of its past five games. On Jan. 16, the Clippers knocked off the Thunder, 128-117.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Clippers are an 11-point favorite in the latest Nets vs. Clippers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 225.

Nets vs. Clippers spread: Los Angeles -11

Nets vs. Clippers over/under: 225 points

Nets vs. Clippers money line: Los Angeles -586, Brooklyn +428

LAC: The Clippers are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games

BK: The Nets are 1-10 ATS in their last 11 games on the road

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers have been one of the top teams in the NBA this season. They can score in a bunch of different ways with ease. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the NBA in scoring (117.6), fifth in field-goal percentage (49.3), and first in 3-point percentage (39.6). Forward Paul George is a smooth scorer from any spot on the floor. George also has the ball handles to create space on the perimeter but will attack the lane.

The eight-time All-Star leads the team in points (23.9) with 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. In his last game, George finished with 38 points, seven boards, and five assists. He also made six 3-pointers. Guard Norman Powell is an athletic perimeter asset off the bench. Powell logs 13.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. On Jan. 14 versus the Timberwolves, he racked up 24 points and went 6-of-9 from downtown. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nets can cover

Forward Mikal Bridges is one of the main contributors on both ends of the floor. Bridges plays suffocating defense due to his light feet and superb length. The Villanova product also excels at scoring in transition. Bridges averages 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. On Jan. 15 versus the Heat, he finished with 26 points, nine boards, and six assists.

Guard Cam Thomas provides Brooklyn with a natural scorer. Thomas is an effortless three-level scorer and owns a quick first step. The LSU product logs 20.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and shoots 35% from downtown. He racked up 23-plus points in three of his last four games. In Friday's win over the Lakers, Thomas dropped 33 points and four assists. See which team to pick here.

