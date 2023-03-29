The Brooklyn Nets (40-35) will be hoping to snap out of their recent slump when they host the Houston Rockets (18-58) on Wednesday night. Brooklyn has lost six of its last seven games, coming up short against Orlando on Sunday. Houston is on a six-game losing streak and has the worst record in the Western Conference. Ben Simmons (back) has been ruled out for the season by Brooklyn.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center. Brooklyn is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Nets vs. Rockets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 229. Before entering any Rockets vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 24 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 70-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,900. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Rockets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Rockets vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Rockets spread: Nets -10.5

Nets vs. Rockets over/under: 229 points

Nets vs. Rockets money line: Brooklyn -600, Houston +430

Nets vs. Rockets picks: See picks here

Why the Nets can cover

Four of Brooklyn's last five losses have come by six points or fewer, so the Nets have been playing better than their record indicates. They beat Miami by 29 points on the road last Saturday, with Mikal Bridges pouring in 27 points on 7 of 19 shooting. Center Nicolas Claxton posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, making 6 of 7 shot attempts from the floor.

Bridges scored 44 points against Orlando on Sunday, coming up one point shy of his career high. Houston is on a six-game losing streak, allowing at least 130 points for the third time during that skid when it fell to New York on Monday. The Rockets allowed New York to shoot 58.1% from the floor, marking their second-highest opposing field goal percentage of the season.

Why the Rockets can cover

Brooklyn has lost six of its last seven games, facing double-digit deficits in each of those games, including Sunday's 119-106 loss to Orlando. Outside of Bridges, the other four starters shot a combined 9 of 35 from the floor, with Spencer Dinwiddie going 0 of 11. Kevin Porter led Houston with 26 points in its loss to New York, notching his fifth 20-point showing in his last eight games.

Jalen Green cracked the 30-point mark for the 14th time this season when he did so against Cleveland on Sunday, shooting 10 of 17 from the floor. He leads the Rockets with 22.0 points and 3.6 assists per game, while Porter is adding 18.5 points and 5.4 rebounds. Houston has covered the spread in four of its last six games against Brooklyn, which has only covered twice in its last seven games.

How to make Nets vs. Rockets picks

The model has simulated Rockets vs. Nets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Rockets? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Rockets vs. Nets spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.