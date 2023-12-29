We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets are set to meet. Washington is 5-25 overall and 2-10 at home, while Brooklyn is 15-16 overall and 6-8 on the road. This is already their third meeting of the season with the Nets winning the first two games by an average of 17.5 points.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Brooklyn is a 6-point favorite in the latest Wizards vs. Nets odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 242.5 points. Before entering any Nets vs. Wizards picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 10 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 103-55 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Brooklyn vs. Washington. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nets vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Nets spread: Nets -6

Wizards vs. Nets over/under: 242.5 points

Wizards vs. Nets money line: Wizards: +198, Nets: -244

BRK: The Nets are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games as the favorite

WAS: The Wizards are 3-1 ATS over their last four games as an underdog by fewer than seven points

Wizards vs. Nets picks: See picks at SportsLine

What to know about the Nets

The Nets should enter as a well-rested group as Mikal Bridges and Cameron Thomas were the only two regular starters who played against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half of a back-to-back on Wednesday. Bridges and Thomas only played 12 minutes each, allowing them to rest and for Bridges to play in his 423rd straight game, the longest active streak in the NBA. Thomas and Bridges have been Brooklyn's top players all season with Thomas averaging 22.8 points per game and Bridges adding 21.1 ppg this year.

The Nets have won six straight games over Washington, winning by an average margin of 16.2 ppg. They've won their last two in Washington by an average of 27 ppg, winning each contest by at least 12 points. Brooklyn is 18-12-1 ATS this season, covering in 60% of games which is the fifth-best in NBA this year. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Wizards

The Wizards have lost 11 of their last 13 games but the majority of those matchups came against teams with winning records. Washington won one of its four contests against teams with sub-.500 records during that span, a 118-117 victory at Portland on December 21. It is 4-4 ATS over its last eight games against teams currently with a losing record as the Nets enter at 15-16 on the season.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 22.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, including posting 32 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the win over Portland. The 28-year-old can take a game over and could carry Washington to a victory on Friday with a strong overall effort. Washington plays at the fastest pace in the NBA, so if it turns into a track meet, that will also favor Washington as opposed to Brooklyn, which plays at the 19th-fastest pace. Brooklyn is also undermanned as Ben Simmons (back) and Lonnie Walker IV (hamstring) remain out. See which team to pick here.

How to make Nets vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Nets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Wizards, and which side of the spread had all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wizards vs. Nets spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model on a 103-55 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, and find out.