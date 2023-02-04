The Brooklyn Nets aim to maintain a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference when they host the Washington Wizards on Saturday. Brooklyn is 31-20 overall and 15-8 at Barclays Center this season. Washington, facing the second night of a back-to-back with travel, is 12-16 on the road in 2022-23. Kevin Durant (knee) is out for the Nets, with Ben Simmons (knee) and T.J. Warren (shin) listed as questionable. It's the first game for Brooklyn since star Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade. Washington's injury report is yet to be determined on the back-to-back.

Nets vs. Wizards spread: Nets -2

Nets vs. Wizards over/under: 230 points

Nets vs. Wizards money line: Nets -130, Wizards +110

WASH: The Wizards are 7-2 against the spread with no rest

BKN: The Nets are 10-12-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington has strong balance on the offensive end of the floor, including three 20-point scorers, and the Wizards are in the top 10 of the NBA in field goal percentage and ball security this season. The Wizards should also have the chance to make a dent on the offensive glass, with the Nets entering Saturday with the worst defensive rebound rate (68.8%) in the NBA.

Washington is in the top five of the league in field goal percentage allowed, 2-point percentage allowed, assists allowed and blocked shots, and the Wizards hold opponents to fewer than 23 free throw attempts per game. The Wizards are also facing a Nets team that is last in the NBA in offensive rebound rate (22.5%) and second-worst in the league in free throw creation with fewer than 21 attempts per game.

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets are excellent at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 15-8 at home this season, and the Nets are out-scoring opponents by 5.5 points per 100 possessions. That includes a very strong mark in offensive efficiency, and Brooklyn is holding opponents to just 1.11 points per possession on defense in home games. The Nets are known for offensive firepower, but Brooklyn's defense is above-average this season, yielding 112.9 points per 100 possessions. The Nets lead the NBA in 2-point percentage allowed (50.5%) and blocked shots (6.8 per game), with a top-five mark in opponent field goal percentage (45.5%).

Opponents produce only 23.2 assists per game against the Nets this season, and Brooklyn gives up fewer than 49 points in the paint per game. Brooklyn is also in a favorable position against a Wizards team on the second night of a back-to-back, and Washington is below the NBA average in offensive rebound rate, 3-point accuracy, and free throw accuracy in 2022-23.

