1st Quarter Report

The last time the Pelicans and the Bucks met, the game was decided by 24 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. Sitting on a score of 26-25, the Pelicans have looked like the better team, but there's still three more quarters to play.

The Pelicans came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Milwaukee 46-26, New Orleans 44-28

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

The Bucks have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Smoothie King Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Bucks fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Lakers on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 128-124 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lakers. This was hardly the result Milwaukee or their fans were betting on, as they were favored by 9.5 points over Los Angeles heading into this matchup.

The match pitted two of the league's most dominant forwards against one another in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis. Davis had a solid game and dropped a double-double on 34 points and 23 rebounds. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo did his best for the losing side, dropping a triple-double on 29 points, 21 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Even though they lost, the Bucks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. This was only their second loss (out of seven games) when they hit their own glass that hard.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans came up short against the Thunder on Tuesday and fell 119-112.

The losing side was boosted by Zion Williamson, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten assists.

Milwaukee's loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 46-26. As for New Orleans, their defeat dropped their record down to 44-28.

The Bucks took their victory against the Pelicans in their previous meeting back in January by a conclusive 141-117. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bucks since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Milwaukee is a slight 2-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 224.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.