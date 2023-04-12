Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Oklahoma City 40-42; New Orleans 42-40

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder will clash in the #9 vs #10 play-in game at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Smoothie King Center to see who moves on and who goes home. The Pelicans will be seeking to avenge the 110-96 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played back in March.

On Sunday, New Orleans were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 113-108 to Minnesota. The Pelicans were up 61-47 in the third but couldn't hold on to the lead. Brandon Ingram put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 42 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City didn't have too much trouble with Memphis at home on Sunday as they won 115-100. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Thunder.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the Thunder made it a team effort and racked up an awesome 30 assists. They are 9-2 when they're able to pass the ball that well.

The defeat brought the Pelicans' final season record to 42-40 and the Thunder's victory brought theirs to 40-42. The winner of Wednesday's game will move on to face the loser of Tuesday's #7 vs #8 play-in game, while the loser will have to wait until next year to try again.

Odds

New Orleans are a solid 5.5-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 226.5 points.

