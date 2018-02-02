Nikola Jokic calls out Russell Westbrook for bad defense on Harris' winning shot
Does Jokic knows what he's doing by starting a war with Westbrook?
One of the most entertaining games of the NBA season came to a perfect end on Thursday, when Nikola Jokic threw a dazzling inbound pass to Gary Harris, who hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Denver Nuggets a 127-124 victory against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder.
It was a brilliant pass, but it took a while to develop (some, including Thunder fans, might say it took longer than five seconds). Jokic surveyed the court until Harris finally broke free for a good look from distance.
How did Harris get such a good look? If you ask Jokic (which they did after the game) he said it's because Russell Westbrook had a momentary lapse -- though Jokic didn't put it so kindly.
"They played really good defense. They didn't let the guy go on the top," Jokic said after the game. "And I think Russell fell asleep, and let Gary slide to the spot, knock down the 3. That's probably one of the best assists of my life."
It was a great assist from Jokic, who also had a triple-double with 29 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds -- and he certainly wasn't wrong. Westbrook clearly got caught ball-watching and it was his man, Harris, who hit the winner.
But as a young player in the league, Jokic might want to be careful who he calls out on national TV, particularly when it's a reigning MVP who you might see again in a playoff series.
