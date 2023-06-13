After leading the Denver Nuggets to their first ever NBA Championship on Monday, Nikola Jokic celebrated on the court with his brothers, poured beer on his teammates and threw teammate Jamal Murray in a pool. But the 2023 NBA Finals MVP is ready to go home.

"The job is done," Jokic told ABC after Denver defeated the Miami Heat, 94-89, in Game 5. "We can go home now."

Unfortunately for Jokic, he still has a parade to attend. During his postgame press conference, Jokic was asked how he was feeling and if he was excited for the upcoming celebration in downtown Denver.

Jokic didn't even know when the parade was taking place, and when he was told it was on Thursday, he did't seem particularly excited.

"No, I need to go home," Jokic said.

Needless to say, popping champagne got old for him very quickly.

Jokic is not the only Serbian superstar celebrating right now. Tennis legend Novak Djokovic just won the French Open and passed Rafael Nadal for most Grand Slam titles in men's tennis history. During Monday's postgame press conference, Jokic decided to check his phone in front of reporters to see if his fellow countryman had texted him to congratulate him.

However, Jokic regretted checking his phone and was quickly overwhelmed.

"Ah, f----," Jokic said, prompting a reporter to ask him how many texts he has.

"A lot," Jokic responded. "I'm going to turn off the phone."

Jokic is a simple guy who enjoys the simple things in life. Last year when he received the NBA MVP award for the second consecutive year, Jokic arrived to a stable on a small carriage. Jokic later did an interview outside that stable in the dark with a horse in the background and a dog waiting for him to get done so he could get some water.

The Nuggets' championship parade is taking place June 15 at noon ET, beginning at Union Station then continuing along 17th Avenue and Broadway before ending at Civic Center Park.