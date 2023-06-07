The Denver Nuggets will look to regain the upper hand when they take on the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals on Wednesday. After losing 104-93 in the series opener, Miami rebounded with a 111-108 win on Sunday. The Nuggets (53-29), who have dominated the series of late, have won 10 of the past 12 matchups with Miami. The Heat (44-38), the eighth-seed in the Eastern Conference, have already eliminated the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, second-seeded Boston Celtics and fifth-seeded New York Knicks. Miami is looking to win its fourth NBA title, and first since 2012-2013.

Tipoff from Kaseya Center in Miami is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Denver is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 214. Before making any Nuggets vs. Heat picks, make sure you check out what proven SportsLine NBA expert Larry Hartstein has to say.

Nuggets vs. Heat spread: Nuggets -2.5

Nuggets vs. Heat over/under: 214 points

Nuggets vs. Heat money line: Nuggets -150, Heat +126

DEN: The Nuggets are 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 Wednesday games

MIA: The Heat are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 home games

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic continues to exhibit his former MVP form. In Sunday's loss, Jokic poured in 41 points, while grabbing 11 rebounds and four assists. He is averaging 34 points, 10.5 rebounds and nine assists in the series. Jokic has scored at least 23 points in all but one postseason game, including a high of 43 points in a first-round loss at Minnesota on April 23. He has registered nine triple-doubles during the postseason, including six in the past eight games.

Small forward Michael Porter Jr. registered a double-double in the series opener, scoring 14 points and grabbing 13 rebounds with two blocks and an assist. He posted three double-doubles in the four-game Western Conference final series against the Los Angeles Lakers. He has posted seven double-doubles this postseason. Porter is connecting on 43.5% of his shots from the floor, including 37.5% from 3-point range. See which team to pick here.

Why the Heat can cover

Small forward Jimmy Butler reached 20 or more points for the third time in four games in the Game 2 win. He scored 21 points, dished out nine assists and grabbed four rebounds. In 19 postseason games, Butler has been a difference-maker. He is averaging 27.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals. His playoff-high was 56 points in a Game 4 first-round win over top-seeded Milwaukee on April 24. He also scored 42 in the decisive Game 5 overtime win over the Bucks on April 26 in Milwaukee.

Center Bam Adebayo is averaging 23.5 points in the series, and is coming off a 21-point and nine-rebound performance in Game 2. He also dished out four assists and blocked two shots. He was one rebound shy of recording his fourth consecutive double-double. In the Game 1 loss to Denver, he poured in 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to go along with five assists. In Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals vs. Boston, he had 12 points and 10 rebounds. In 20 postseason games, he is averaging 17.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists. See which team to pick here.

