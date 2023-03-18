Madison Square Garden hosts a matinee NBA matchup on Saturday. The New York Knicks welcome Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets to Manhattan, with the Knicks winning the first matchup between the teams this season. New York is 41-30 overall and looking for its third straight win, while Denver enters at 47-23 overall to lead the Western Conference. Jalen Brunson (foot) is listed as questionable for New York. Zeke Nnaji (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Denver, with Collin Gillespie (leg) ruled out.

Nuggets vs. Knicks spread: Nuggets -2

Nuggets vs. Knicks over/under: 229.5 points

Nuggets vs. Knicks money line: Nuggets -130, Knicks +110

DEN: The Nuggets are 15-19m against the spread in road games

NYK: The Knicks are 15-17-3 against the spread in home games

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver's offense is virtually unstoppable this season. The Nuggets are scoring 117.5 points per 100 possessions, No. 2 in the NBA, and Denver is in the top three of the league in overall shooting efficiency. That includes the NBA's best field goal percentage (50.8%) with an elite 3-point accuracy mark (38.7%) to stretch opposing defenses. Denver is also fantastic as a passing team, leading the league in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.99) and ranking in the top three in assists per game (29.2) and assist percentage (66.5%).

The Nuggets are in the top five of the league in fast break points (16.6 per game) and points in the paint (55.0 per game), with Denver securing almost 29% of missed shots on the offensive glass. New York is in the bottom five of the league in turnovers created (12.6 per game) on defense, and no team averages fewer steals (6.1 per game) in 2022-23.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York's offense is on an excellent run this season. The Knicks are firmly in the top quartile of the league in scoring 116.1 points per 100 possessions. New York secures 31.9% of missed shots on the offensive glass, a top-three mark in the NBA, and that leads to 16.5 seconds-chance points per contest. The Knicks are also elite in protecting the ball, committing only 12.9 turnovers per game, and New York is a top-five team in producing 25.6 free throw attempts per game.

On the defensive end, the Knicks contest shots at an elite level. Opponents are making only 45.5% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range against the Knicks this season. New York also leads the NBA in points allowed in the paint per game (45.4), and the Knicks are in the top ten in 2-point defense (53.3%), assists allowed (24.6 per game), and fast break points allowed (12.6 per game). With New York also boasting a +3.8 net rating in home games and Denver bringing a negative point differential on the road, the Knicks project to be in a favorable overall position.

