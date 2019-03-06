Nuggets vs. Lakers odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 52-37 roll

The Denver Nuggets look to get back on track when they visit the fading Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Nuggets (42-21) have dropped three straight games, including two at home, and are coming off a 108-107 loss to the Spurs. They still sit firmly entrenched in the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference playoff race, 1.5 games behind top-seeded Golden State. The Lakers (30-34) came out of the All-Star break in desperation mode to make a playoff push, but they have lost five of their past six to fall 5.5 games behind San Antonio for the No. 8 seed. Denver is a 5.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 231 in the latest Lakers vs. Nuggets odds. Before you lock in your Lakers vs. Nuggets picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 21 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 234-178 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $4,000 to anybody following them.

Now, it has locked in on Nuggets vs. Lakers.

The model knows the Nuggets are eager to recapture the form that made them one of the NBA's hottest teams heading into the All-Star break. They rallied from a 21-point deficit to make it a one-score game in the final minute at San Antonio on Monday, scoring the game's final nine points, but missed three shots and had a turnover in the final 16.2 seconds. Jamal Murray had 25 points, while Nikola Jokic added 22 points and 10 rebounds.

The Nuggets have had a habit of bouncing back from tough stretches this season. After losing four straight games in November, they responded with an 11-2 surge. After a three-game losing streak in February, they rattled off five consecutive victories.

But just because Denver has bounced back well doesn't mean it'll cover the Lakers vs. Nuggets spread Wednesday.

Two days ago, the Lakers lost the latest in a series of must-win games if they want to be part of the NBA playoff picture. The Clippers beat LeBron James and company 113-105 to take sole possession of seventh place in the Western Conference standings.

Los Angeles played without forward Brandon Ingram, who missed the game with a sore shoulder. On the bright side, point guard Rajon Rondo broke out of a recent slump with a triple-double of 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. James had 27 points, eight boards and six assists.

The last time the Lakers hosted Denver, James recorded 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in a 121-114 victory on Oct. 26. All five Los Angeles starters scored in double-figures.

Who wins Nuggets vs. Lakers?