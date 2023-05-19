The Los Angeles Lakers have managed to play the Denver Nuggets close twice in a row in the first two games of the Western Conference Finals, but in both matchups, they fell just short in the final minutes. In both cases, the Lakers overcame double-digit deficits cut the lead down to a single possession, but they just never quite made it over the hump in either Game 1 or Game 2.

Now the Lakers are in desperation mode. They are two games away from elimination against a team that, right now, looks younger, healthier and better. They couldn't steal home-court advantage in the openers as they did against Memphis or Golden State. They'll need to win four out of five to reach the NBA Finals. Here's how you can tune into Game 3 as they attempt to start their comeback in earnest.

Lakers at Nuggets - Game 2

Date: Saturday, May 20 | Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 20 | : 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Odds: Lakers -5.5; O/U 223.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Lakers: The Lakers have been unstoppable in their home building this postseason. They are now 7-0 with a point-differential of plus-116. Of course, they've racked up those numbers against lesser opponents. The Nuggets are another matter entirely. They've struggled on the road this postseason. They have a record of just 2-3 outside of Denver in the playoffs. But given how well the Nuggets are playing, they will be the toughest opponent to come through Los Angeles yet in the playoffs.

Nuggets: The Lakers have thrown every possible defense imaginable at two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. As hyped as his matchup against Anthony Davis was before the series, LeBron James and Rui Hachimura have had more success matching up with him thus far in the series. It hasn't exactly stopped Jokic. He's still been the best player in this series. But James and Hachimura have made his life slightly more difficult, and now, we'll see what Denver can do to free him up a bit more in Game 3.

Prediction

The Lakers are Nuggets are both undefeated at home this postseason. Until that changes, it would be irresponsible to pick against the home team. If the Nuggets are going to put this thing away in Los Angeles, they're going to have to earn it. The Pick: Lakers -5.5