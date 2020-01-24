Nuggets vs. Pelicans odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 24 predictions from advanced computer model

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 17-28 overall and 8-14 at home, while Denver is 30-14 overall and 13-8 on the road. The Nuggets have lost two of their past three games. The Pelicans have also lost two of their last three. New Orleans is favored by four points in the latest Pelicans vs. Nuggets odds, while the Over-Under is set at 229.5. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $2,700 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 13 on a blistering 32-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks.

The model is leaning over for the total points.

The Pelicans fell 121-117 to San Antonio on Wednesday. Lonzo Ball almost dropped a triple-double on 14 points, 12 dimes, and eight rebounds.

After missing the season's first 44 games because of arthroscopic knee surgery, Zion Williamson started and scored 22 points, including 17 straight for the Pelicans during the fourth quarter. Williamson made eight of 11 field goals, including all four of his 3-point attempts. He also had seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Denver ended up a good deal behind Houston when they played on Wednesday, losing 121-105. Will Barton had a tough game, playing for 38 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-14 shooting. The Nuggets were missing five players due to injuries, including three starters. Gary Harris (groin) may be able to return tonight after missing six games.

The Pelicans scored their first victory of the season when they beat the Nuggets 122-107 on Halloween, then beat them 112-100 on Christmas.

