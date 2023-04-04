The Houston Rockets (19-60) are set to host the Denver Nuggets (52-26) on Tuesday at the Toyota Center in Houston. The Rockets are 13-27 at home and Denver is 19-19 on the road. The Nuggets snapped a two-game losing streak with their 112-110 win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Houston is looking to bounce back from a 134-109 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Jamal Murray (thumb) and Nikola Jokic (calf) are listed as doubtful on the Nuggets' injury report.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET. Denver is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 230.5.

Rockets vs. Nuggets spread: Rockets +9.5

Rockets vs. Nuggets over/under: 230 points

Rockets vs. Nuggets money line: Houston +345, Denver -455

What you need to know about the Rockets

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Houston as they lost 134-109 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Center Alperen Sengun put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and 15 boards in addition to five assists.

The Rockets are focused on closing out what became a disastrous season that resulted in what will likely be the second-worst record in the NBA, trailing only the Detroit Pistons. Houston does have a couple of nice pieces to build around for the future in shooting guards Jalen Green (22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists per game) and Kevin Porter Jr. (19.0 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game). Sengun is a double-double threat with per game averages of 14.8 points and 8.8 rebounds.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Denver proved too difficult a challenge. Denver had just enough and edged out the Dubs 112-110. Small forward Michael Porter Jr. and point guard Jamal Murray were among the main playmakers for Denver as the former posted a double-double on 29 points and 11 rebounds and the latter had 26 points and eight assists.

Allowing an average of 119.0 points per game, the Rockets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end, which could bode well for the Nuggets, who may once again be without two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. If Jokic is unable to play, Denver will likely lean heavily on forwards Aaron Gordon (16.4 point, 6.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists per game) and Porter (17.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game) to replace his production.

