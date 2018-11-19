Otto Porter trade rumors: Pelicans interested in Wizards' two-way forward, but asking price might be steep

The New Orleans Pelicans continue to look for talent to pair with superstar forward Anthony Davis. With that in mind, the team may be interested in Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter, according to a report from Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

Porter, 25, is under contract through the 2020-21 season, though he has a player option for the final year of his deal worth just over $28 million. On the season, he is averaging 10.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals for the Wizards.

From O'Connor:

"There are whispers that New Orleans is interested in Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr., who is in the second year of an enormous four-year, $106.5 million contract. Porter's role has dwindled in Washington; he's averaging only 28 minutes and has lately watched fourth from the bench as Jeff Green and Kelly Oubre Jr. have finished games. Porter is overpaid, but he's proven to be an effective two-way player. He could thrive in Alvin Gentry's up-tempo offense and add another versatile defender at forward for the Pelicans. If New Orleans were to make an offer for Porter, it would need to include over $20 million in contracts. Something like Hill, Julius Randle, and a first-round pick works. Given that Porter would fill a gaping hole now and could be a piece for the future no matter what happens with Davis, there aren't much better options on the market."

Though the asking price would be steep, the good news for the Pelicans is that Porter is reportedly available -- for the right price -- according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Wizards are hoping that Porter and/or Kelly Oubre could net them a third star in a trade, though interest league-wide has been low.

The Pelicans are looking to do all they can to bolster their roster around Davis before he has the option to become an unrestricted free agent in 2020. And while Porter isn't an All-Star, he is a solid, two-way player at a position of need for the Pels. As for the Wizards, acquiring some young talent and future picks in exchange for Porter could be beneficial, especially if the organization decides to blow things up by trading John Wall or Bradley Beal. It will be interesting to see if the two sides strike a deal.