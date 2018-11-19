John Wall, Bradley Beal trade rumors: Struggling Wizards willing to deal All-Star backcourt, entire roster

To say the Washington Wizards are struggling this season would be an understatement, and due to those struggles it appears as though the team is ready to make glaring changes. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, that means possibly trading franchise cornerstones John Wall and Bradley Beal.

From Wojnarowski:

"As the Washington Wizards' season spirals, the franchise has started to deliver teams an impression that every player on their roster -- including All-Star guards John Wall and Bradley Beal -- is available to discuss in trade scenarios, league sources told ESPN. Washington's preference remains to reshape the team around Wall and Beal, but poor play among key teammates is limiting their trade value and paralyzing the Wizards' efforts to make meaningful changes to a roster that no longer appears functional together, league sources said. The Wizards have resisted including Wall or Beal into previous trade talks, including discussions that they held for the league's past two available stars, Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler, league sources said. While Washington hasn't shopped its All-Star backcourt, it is rapidly becoming apparent to the organization that it needs to start considering overtures for them."

The Wizards have been hesitant to consider moving either Wall or Beal in the past, but the organization is clearly looking to shake things up after their underwhelming 5-11 start to the '18-19 season. The Wizards are also hoping that Otto Porter and/or Kelly Oubre could net them a third star in a trade, though interest league-wide has been low, per Wojnarowski.

Heading into the season, Wall thought that the Wizards would be among the East's elite, but things clearly haven't turned out that way.

"I think this is the deepest team we've had and I feel very comfortable with this team," Wall said, via Yahoo Sports. "Everybody is going to put Boston No. 1, because that's what you're supposed to. They had a hell of a season with those guys coming back. You've got Philly, they got their pieces. I feel like those top four, those top five -- you can't forget Milwaukee, what they have with Giannis [Antetokounmpo] -- I feel like it's all cluttered. I put us right there."

Wall, 28, is currently under contract with the Wizards through the 2022-2023 season at an average annual rate of $42 million. Beal, 25, is signed through the '20-21 season at an average rate of $25 million per season.