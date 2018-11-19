NBA Power Rankings: Warriors still hold top spot, but prove even they're not free of flaws

1 Warriors It's impossible to overstate just how big of a deal the schism between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green could be for the Warriors. Are they still likely going to hang one more banner after this season? Absolutely. But it's not so much what this locker-room drama means for this year's Warriors team as much as the longevity of the dynasty. The possibility of Durant re-signing beyond this season feels much smaller than a week ago. -- 12-6

2 Raptors For the first time all season, I gave serious thought to elevating a team above the Warriors in these power rankings, and if the Raptors hadn't lost three in a row -- to the New Orleans Pelicans, and then two close ones to the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics -- I might have. But the way that Kyle Lowry got handled by elite defenders in two of those games should be at least a bit concerning for the Raptors as they think about how this team will fare in playoff time. Lowry shot 1-of-9 for four points against the Pelicans then 3-of-12 for 14 points against the Celtics. Point guard play is so key for this team. And while Lowry has been mostly magnificent this season -- I recently wrote about how Lowry's season has resembled MVP-era Steve Nash -- Fred VanVleet has struggled. The Raptors were 10.5 points per 100 possessions better than opponents last season when VanVleet was on the floor; this season VanVleet has a net rating (- 0.6) that's one of the worst on the team. -- 13-4

3 Bucks John Henson's torn ligament in his left wrist will likely keep him out until after the All-Star break, which is a huge bummer for the Bucks. Henson had reinvented himself on offense this season; he's averaging more than two three-point attempts per game (and making them at a 35.5 percent rate) after shooting a total of 13 three-pointers (and making only one) in his previous six seasons in the league. -- 11-4

4 Trail Blazers Nik Stauskas is a nice story for the Blazers. He stole the show on opening night when he dropped 24 points on the Los Angeles Lakers. And he gives the Blazers another three-point threat. But since opening night, he's scored more than 10 points only once -- and his net rating at minus-7.7 points per 100 possessions is by far the worst on the team. 1 11-5

5 76ers The Jimmy Butler trade was a no-brainer for the Sixers, especially considering this team is ready to win now. But it does not come without its complications, and the biggest one is what it does to the Sixers floor-spacing and shooting now that Robert Covington and Dario Saric, both great shooters and floor-spacers, are gone. The Sixers average 32.6 three-point attempts per game, 11th in the NBA, but have averaged nearly three fewer per game since Butler came over -- a rate that would place them at 23rd in the NBA. One can assume that the Sixers aren't finished making moves; a team that ranks 19th in the NBA in three-point percentage isn't a team you'd expect to make a run in the postseason. 1 11-7

6 Celtics Much has been made of the Celtics' sputtering offense. They rank 26th in offensive efficiency, barely better than the (oof) Cleveland Cavaliers. A lot of this team's dip in offensive efficiency -- they ranked 18th last season -- has to do with the struggles of Jaylen Brown. His shots haven't been falling; he's only shooting 27.3 percent from three this season. You'd think it might be from a lack of opportunity as the Celtics have reintegrated Gordon Hayward back into their lineup, but no: Brown is attempting almost exactly the same numbers of shots and threes as a year ago. Brown's defense will keep him on the floor, but he can't have many more two-game stretches like Friday and Saturday, when he made only four of 20 shots in games against the Raptors and Jazz. 1 9-7

7 Thunder The Thunder are surging, in the midst of a 9-1 run after a 0-4 start. That's been spurred by their elite defense, which, despite being without Andre Roberson, ranks second in the NBA in defensive rating. Especially considering Russell Westbrook's health, and especially considering this team's start, it's hard for a Thunder fan to be feeling anything other than optimistic these days. But the Thunder's reserve guards are a problem. Hamidou Diallo is an incredible athlete who has yet to become a basketball player. And Terrance Ferguson, who was drafted for his shooting, has shot the ball terribly. He's only hitting threes at a 25.6 percent clip, and his true shooting percentage is the lowest on the team. 5 10-5

8 Nuggets Nikola Jokic has been remarkable for the surprising Nuggets, averaging 17.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists. His assist percentage (35.4 percent) is better than all but seven NBA players, all guards: J.J. Barea, Trae Young, Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry, James Harden, Ben Simmons and John Wall. He's a big man unlike any we've ever seen. But his disappearing acts on the offensive end are strange, and they really hurt the Nuggets. During a four-game stretch in early November, Jokic attempted a total of 18 shots, including taking exactly one shot in a loss at Memphis. Something changed after that game, though: Jokic has averaged 16.2 field-goal attempts in the five games since. But the Nuggets have also lost five of the last six. 4 10-6

9 Jazz It's weird that the Jazz defense hasn't been dominating like they did last defense. The NBA's best defense from a year ago is currently ranked 14th in the NBA. But that will normalize. It's the offense that's more concerning. The Jazz rank 22nd in the NBA in offensive efficiency. Part of that has been Donovan Mitchell's inconsistency -- you just can't have 35-shot, zero-assist games like he did Friday against the Sixers -- but a bigger part has been Ricky Rubio. Rubio's three-point shooting sits at 28.8 percent after shooting a career-high 35.2 percent last season, and he's averaging 3.1 turnovers per game, which would be the most since his rookie year. He has the lowest effective field-goal percentage on the team, but the second-highest usage rate. 1 8-8

10 Rockets The Rockets have won four in a row after Carmelo Anthony was jettisoned. An analytics-minded general manager like Daryl Morey can only deal with staring at Melo's awful on-off stats for so long. But Melo didn't even have the worst on-off numbers on the team. That honor belongs to Michael Carter-Williams. At minus-21.7 points per 100 possessions, Carter-Williams has the worst net rating in the NBA among players averaging more than 10 minutes per game. That's why he's been out of the rotation since early November. But he's still taking up a roster spot. That offseason acquisition plus the Melo acquisition might be the two strangest of Morey's career. -- 8-7

11 Lakers No surprise: LeBron James and the Lakers are surging after an uneven start to the season. They have gone 7-2 after a 2-5 start to the season; I can't wait until they visit the Denver Nuggets next week. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has struggled to find his spot on a LeBron-led team. Caldwell-Pope is playing only 19.1 minutes per game, the fewest minutes of his career, and is averaging only 7.1 points per game, half of what he averaged last season. The $12 million the Lakers are paying him this season feels like a terrible decision. 5 9-7

12 Clippers The Clippers are on a four-game winning streak, which came during a tough homestand that featured wins over the Warriors, Bucks and Spurs. How the Clippers have been utilizing the three is a compelling, and strange, storyline. The Clippers are shooting 39.0 percent from three, second in the NBA -- but there are only two NBA teams that take fewer attempts from three than the Clippers. 1 10-5

13 Pacers Myles Turner, who recently agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension, has been a massive disappointment so far this year. Most concerning is his three-point shooting. After shooting a promising 35.7 percent from three last year, Turner is shooting 21.7 percent this year, and is averaging 1.4 threes per game after averaging 2.4 last year. 2 10-6

14 Pelicans Here's why it's so significant that the Pelicans have been largely without Elfrid Payton this season, who fractured his finger last week after missing nine games with an ankle injury: The Pelicans' point-guard depth is among the worst in the NBA. Payton was supposed to solve that. Tim Frazier has one of the worst true shooting percentages in the NBA; Frank Jackson doesn't yet feel like an NBA player. -- 9-7

15 Grizzlies The Memphis Grizzlies have reclaimed their identity. They're the slowest paced team in the NBA, and they're forcing opponents to adopt that grinding style. They control the ball on offense, turning it over at one of the lowest rates in the league. Their defense is fifth-best in the NBA. The biggest bummer for the Grizz, though, is Chandler Parsons. He's still struggling with his surgically repaired knee; he's only played in three games so far this year. Which is too bad, because getting an elite shooter would be huge for the Grizz. 2 10-5

16 Spurs The Spurs have lost three in a row before beating the Warriors on Sunday. What's odd about this team isn't so much that it has a mediocre defense (16th in the NBA, which would be the worst finish for a Gregg Popovich-coached team since 1996-97, Popovich's first season). What's most odd is that the Spurs offense is anachronistic in today's NBA. They rank first in the NBA in mid-range shot attempts; they shoot nearly four more mid-range shots than the team that ranks second. And the Spurs take fewer three-pointers than anyone except the Cavaliers. 7 8-7

17 Hornets Frank Kaminsky has fallen completely out of favor in Charlotte. He's played a total of 22 minutes this season, and only when the Hornets are emptying their bench. Here are a few depressing words for Hornets fans: The Hornets selected Kaminsky with the ninth pick in 2015. Other players selected in the lottery after him: Justise Winslow, Myles Turner, Devin Booker. (In the second round that year, the Hornets selected an Argentine named Juan Pablo Vaulet. Vaulet is still playing in Argentina, but the player selected with the next pick is having quite the year: Josh Richardson of the Miami Heat, one of the NBA's breakout players this season.) 2 7-8

18 Kings Recent reports out of Sacramento indicate that the Kings front office is upset with the way that Dave Joerger is using (or not using) second overall pick Marvin Bagley III, and that the team could be in line for a coaching change. Even though the Kings have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA, it's been without Bagley in anything close to a featured role. Bagley has yet to start a game and is averaging only 22.6 minutes per game. -- 8-8

19 Pistons The Pistons are attempting more threes than all but four NBA teams. But that's not to say they are good at it. In fact, they're the worst at it. The Pistons rank dead-last in three-point percentage at 31.3. Luke Kennard's shoulder injury, which is projected to keep him out until late November, has really hurt the Pistons. -- 7-6

20 Magic Who would have picked the Magic to be over .500 the week of Thanksgiving? Not me! This has been one of the most surprising NBA teams so far this year. But the fact that the team's two most recent lottery picks -- Jonathan Isaac and Mo Bamba -- have played such a small part in the team's success makes that success worth a little bit less. Isaac is averaging only 20.9 minutes and 6.8 points; Bamba is averaging 17.8 minutes and 6.8 points. Both show elite defensive potential, though. 3 9-8

21 Timberwolves The worst thing about the 2018-19 Minnesota Timberwolves is now past as Jimmy Butler has finally been shipped out. The team has played with a looseness and lightness and joy ever since the trade was completed. Last season, Butler had the best net rating on the team; this season, he had the worst. -- 7-10

22 Mavericks Here's something unexpected: The Mavericks are on a four-game winning streak, tied for the longest in NBA. On paper, DeAndre Jordan is still a very good defender. But what I saw in person a couple weeks ago, when the Mavericks visited the Utah Jazz, was very different. His defense was indifferent and lazy. Maybe that one-game in-person sample size is unfair. But I was shocked at how little he seemed to be trying. 3 7-8

23 Nets Allen Crabbe is billed as a shooter; that's where virtually all of his value comes from. But Crabbe has been awful at his primary skill so far this season. He's shooting a career-low 28.9 percent from three, and he has the lowest true shooting percentage among NBA players averaging 18 or more minutes per game. That's just one more reason why Caris LeVert's injury is absolutely crushing for the Nets. 1 7-10

24 Heat Do the Heat have a Justise Winslow problem? Winslow has the second-worst net rating on the team at minus-8.9. He's shooting an ugly 25.8 percent from three. He still gets after it on defense, but at this point in his career, it seems like Winslow's offensive limitations have put a ceiling on his potential. 4 6-10

25 Wizards There aren't many nice things to say about this team. But here's one statistic that is jarring: The Wizards ranked dead-last in the NBA in rebound percentage. This team should be so much better than it is. 1 5-11

26 Bulls The Bulls were going to be bad this season one way or another. But as a headline in the Chicago Tribune put it the other day: "The Bulls are bad -- but rebuild can't be judged until Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen play together." (I'd also put Wendell Carter Jr. in that mix.) That's why Dunn's and Markkanen's injuries have been so painful for the Bulls this year. It's impossible to judge where they stand until everyone is healthy. -- 4-13

27 Knicks The Knicks have the lowest assist percentage in the league. Only 47.0 percent of their field goals are assisted. That's just fine if you are a team like the Thunder or Trail Blazers; those teams rank 28th and 29th in assist percentage, but they have the type of superstars who can create buckets on their own. The Knicks do not. -- 4-13

28 Suns Deandre Ayton's defense has been as bad as expected. Among centers who are in NBA rotations, Ayton has had one of the worst defensive field-goal percentages for shots taken within six feet of the rim, per NBA.com. Opponents are shooting nearly 70 percent when Ayton is defending those shots; that's in the same neighborhood as defensive sieves like Enes Kanter and Zaza Pachulia. What's most frustrating about it is that Ayton looks like he should be a great defender, and has the athletic skills of someone who should be a great defender. 1 3-12

29 Hawks The Hawks have the worst net rating in the NBA and currently have the NBA's longest losing streak at seven games and counting. This was always going to be the case; this team is in full rebuilding mode. But of some concern is that rookie Kevin Huerter, brought in as a shooter -- he made 41.7 percent of his threes last season at Maryland -- has not been much of a shooter. He has the lowest effective field-goal percentage on the team. 1 3-13