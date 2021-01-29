The Indiana Pacers will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 7-11 overall and 3-5 at home, while the Pacers are 11-7 overall and 5-2 on the road. Indiana is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Pacers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 219.5. Before entering any Pacers vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hornets vs. Pacers spread: Hornets +3.5

Hornets vs. Pacers over-under: 219.5 points

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana won the first of two consecutive games against the Hornets on Wednesday 116-106. Domantas Sabonis posted a triple-double on 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists and the Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points and six assists in addition to seven boards. The Pacers have won three of their past four games. They have the best road record in the Eastern Conference.

Indiana tied a season-high with 34 assists on Wednesday. Brogdon is averaging 22.8 points per game, an improvement of 6.3 points per game off his previous career-high from last season. Myles Turner has averaged 19.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game in his last four outings.

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets have lost six of their past seven games. They have lost their last four games against the Pacers. After Charlotte scored 10 of the game's first 13 points on Wednesday, a 33-19 Indiana run put the Hornets behind by 17 points. The Hornets came back and drew to within 84-83 in the fourth quarter, but could not take the lead and trailed by as many as 12 points in the final quarter.

Terry Rozier scored a team-high 20 points on Wednesday. Cody Zeller double-doubled on 10 points and 14 rebounds. Devonte' Graham made his 300th career 3-point field goal in at Indiana and now has 303. He reached the mark in 127 career games, the fifth fastest in NBA history.

