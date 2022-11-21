The Indiana Pacers will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is 9-6 overall and 5-3 at home, while Orlando is 5-12 overall and 1-7 on the road. These teams just played on Saturday in which the Pacers prevailed 114-113, but the Magic covered as 7.5-point underdogs.

Indiana is favored by 7 points in the latest Pacers vs. Magic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 226.5. Before entering any Magic vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 103-68 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pacers vs. Magic. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Magic spread: Pacers -7

Pacers vs. Magic over/under: 226.5 points

Pacers vs. Magic money line: Indiana -278, Orlando +222

Pacers vs. Magic picks: See picks here

What to know about Orlando

The Magic are out to make up for these teams' contest this past Saturday. They were just a bucket shy of a win and fell 114-113 to the Pacers. Despite the loss, Orlando had strong showings from guard Franz Wagner, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and five boards, and power forward Bol Bol, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Despite the loss, Orlando is 3-3 over its last six games after opening the season with a 2-9 record. Bol has been a revelation for the team as in his fourth NBA season he is averaging 13.3 points, 8.2 rebounds an 2.0 blocks per game, after averaging just 2.7 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.3 blocks through his first three seasons. The Magic will have a lengthy injury report on Monday with Cole Anthony (knee), Paolo Banchero (ankle), Markelle Fultz (toe) and Jonathan Isaac (knee) all out, while Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is questionable.

What to know about Indiana

Indiana's victory lifted it to 9-6 while Orlando's defeat dropped it down to 5-12. In its win, Indiana relied heavily on point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 14 dimes along with three blocks. Orlando will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win. Indiana's bench outscored Orlando's bench 43-25 in the victory.

Haliburton's 10.5 assists are leading the NBA while he ranks fifth with 1.9 steals per game. No. 6 overall pick, Bennedict Mathurin, is a candidate for both Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year as he's averaging 19.1 points off the bench. He's received more playing time as of late with Chris Duarte (ankle) out, and fellow rookie Andrew Nembhard (knee) is listed as questionable.

How to make Pacers vs. Magic picks

The model has simulated Magic vs. Pacers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Pacers vs. Magic? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.