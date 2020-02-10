Pacers vs. Nets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Indiana

Current Records: Brooklyn 23-28; Indiana 31-22

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets are 3-14 against the Indiana Pacers since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. The Nets are staying on the road to face off against Indiana at 7 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The odds don't look promising for Brooklyn, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Brooklyn was just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 119-118 to the Toronto Raptors. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Caris LeVert, who shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 37 points.

Meanwhile, Indiana came up short against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Saturday, falling 124-117. A silver lining for Indiana was the play of shooting guard Jeremy Lamb, who had 26 points in addition to five rebounds.

Brooklyn is now 23-28 while Indiana sits at 31-22. The Nets are 13-14 after losses this year, Indiana 12-9.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Pacers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Brooklyn.