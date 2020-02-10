Pacers vs. Nets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Pacers vs. Nets basketball game
Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Indiana
Current Records: Brooklyn 23-28; Indiana 31-22
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets are 3-14 against the Indiana Pacers since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. The Nets are staying on the road to face off against Indiana at 7 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The odds don't look promising for Brooklyn, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Brooklyn was just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 119-118 to the Toronto Raptors. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Caris LeVert, who shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 37 points.
Meanwhile, Indiana came up short against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Saturday, falling 124-117. A silver lining for Indiana was the play of shooting guard Jeremy Lamb, who had 26 points in addition to five rebounds.
Brooklyn is now 23-28 while Indiana sits at 31-22. The Nets are 13-14 after losses this year, Indiana 12-9.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Pacers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Brooklyn.
- Nov 18, 2019 - Indiana 115 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Oct 30, 2019 - Indiana 118 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Apr 07, 2019 - Brooklyn 108 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 21, 2018 - Indiana 114 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Oct 20, 2018 - Indiana 132 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Feb 14, 2018 - Indiana 108 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Dec 23, 2017 - Indiana 123 vs. Brooklyn 119
- Dec 17, 2017 - Indiana 109 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Oct 18, 2017 - Indiana 140 vs. Brooklyn 131
- Feb 03, 2017 - Indiana 106 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 05, 2017 - Indiana 121 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Nov 25, 2016 - Indiana 118 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Oct 28, 2016 - Brooklyn 103 vs. Indiana 94
- Apr 10, 2016 - Indiana 129 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Mar 26, 2016 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Indiana 110
- Feb 03, 2016 - Indiana 114 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Dec 18, 2015 - Indiana 104 vs. Brooklyn 97
