The Indiana Pacers (20-17) will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the Toronto Raptors (16-20) on Monday night. Indiana has won five of its last six games, including a 131-130 win against the Clippers on Saturday. Toronto snapped a two-game losing streak with a 113-104 win against Phoenix on Friday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Indiana is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 232.5.

Pacers vs. Raptors spread: Pacers -1.5

Pacers vs. Raptors over/under: 232.5 points

Pacers vs. Raptors money line: Indiana -120, Toronto +100

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana has quietly been one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the past few weeks, winning for the fifth time in six games when it beat the Clippers on Saturday. The Pacers received 18 fourth-quarter points from star guard Tyrese Haliburton in the 131-130 win against Los Angeles. He had a strong fourth quarter in a win over Atlanta last Tuesday as well, scoring 12 points in the final period.

The Pacers have already recorded one win against Toronto this season, beating the Raptors by 14 points in November. Haliburton leads Indiana with 20.9 points and 10.2 assists per game, while Buddy Hield is adding 17.9 points and 4.8 rebounds. The Pacers have covered the spread in five of their last six games, and Toronto has only won three of its last 13 road games.

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto has followed a six-game losing streak with three wins in its last five games. The Raptors are coming off a 113-104 win against Phoenix on Friday, as guard Gary Trent Jr. matched his season high with 35 points. Toronto had an outstanding showing defensively, forcing 27 Phoenix turnovers despite playing without Fred VanVleet (back) and Precious Achiuwa (ankle), who are both questionable for this game.

Pascal Siakam leads Toronto with 26.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, while OG Anunoby is averaging 18.7 points. The Raptors have dominated this series in recent years, winning 12 of the last 18 matchups. They have also covered the spread in four of their last six games this season, so they have been undervalued in the betting market.

