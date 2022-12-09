The Indiana Pacers (13-12) will play their first home game since Nov. 25 when they host the Washington Wizards (11-14) on Friday night. Indiana wrapped up a seven-game road trip with a 121-115 loss at Minnesota on Wednesday. Washington is hoping to snap a four-game losing streak following a 115-111 loss at Chicago earlier this week.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Indiana is favored by 5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 233.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Wizards spread: Pacers -5

Pacers vs. Wizards over/under: 233 points

Pacers vs. Wizards money line: Indiana -205, Washington +170

Pacers vs. Wizards picks: See picks here

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana will be motivated to play in front of its home fans for the first time in several weeks after wrapping up a seven-game road trip on Wednesday. The Pacers got star guard Tyrese Haliburton back from a two-game absence (groin) in Wednesday's loss to Minnesota, as he scored 26 points and dished out 15 assists in the 121-115 loss. Haliburton leads Indiana with 19.4 points, 11.0 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

Buddy Hield also notched 26 points for the Pacers in that game, knocking down 7 of 11 tries from 3-point range. Big man Myles Turner returned from a one-game absence (hamstring), scoring 23 points. Washington is already playing without leading scorer Bradley Beal (hamstring) and fourth-leading scorer Rui Hachimura (ankle), while second-leading scorer Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) is questionable as is Will Barton (foot).

Why the Wizards can cover

Indiana might be excited to play a home game for the first time since the end of November, but it is also going to be fighting through fatigue after going on its longest road trip of the season. The Pacers had several players return from injury two days ago, which makes this a tough scheduling spot in their second game back. Porzingis' ankle injury occurred in the first half on Wednesday, but he wound up scoring 28 points and grabbing nine rebounds for the Wizards.

He told reporters that his ankle was "a little sore" after the game, so there should be a strong possibility that he plays in this game. Porzingis has scored at least 20 points in six straight games, while Kyle Kuzma has done so in eight of his last nine outings. Washington has won seven of the last 10 meetings between these teams, including a season-opening win at Indiana on Oct. 19. Indiana also has several names on its injury report including Turner (hamstring) and Isaiah Jackson (knee) who are questionable, while Chris Duarte (ankle) is out.

