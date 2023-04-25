Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George provided an update on his health on Tuesday. George has yet to play in the Clippers' first-round series against the Phoenix Suns as he continues to recover from a sprained knee. While speaking with media members, George said that if he feels good enough at the six-week mark, he plans to try to play, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. In order to reach that six-week mark though, the Clippers would need to advance to the second round, and their prospects of doing so currently look pretty bleak.

The Suns currently hold a 3-1 lead over the Clippers, who have also been without the services of Kawhi Leonard due to a knee injury of his own. The Clippers have competed admirably without their two best players, but the talent disparity has simply proved too big to overcome. Leonard has already been ruled out for Game 5 of the series on Tuesday night.

George has been sidelined since March 21 when he hyperextended his knee during the Clippers' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The injury happened when George landed awkwardly after grabbing a rebound. You can see the play below:

George is making positive progress in his rehabilitation from the injury, but certain things just can't be rushed. George did say that he's trying to do everything he can to potentially return this season though.

"I've been feeling better ... been working my butt off, grinding literally every day," George said recently of his return on his "Podcast P with Paul George" podcast. "Six days out of the week I'm training, doing rehab. I'm going to give it every chance I got, man."

Basically, it seems like if the Clippers are somehow able to advance to the Western Conference semifinals, George could potentially be ready to get back out on the floor. But advancing past Phoenix without him and Leonard will be a very tough task.