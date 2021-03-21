The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Denver Nuggets at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ball Arena. Denver is 25-16 overall and 12-8 at home, while the Pelicans are 17-24 overall and 5-14 on the road. The Nuggets have won eight of their last nine games, while New Orleans is just 2-5 in its last seven.

Denver is favored by six-points in the latest Nuggets vs. Pelicans odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 231. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up over $8,800 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 13 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 88-53 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Pelicans. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Nuggets vs. Pelicans:

Nuggets vs. Pelicans spread: Nuggets -6

Nuggets vs. Pelicans over-under: 231 points

Nuggets vs. Pelicans money line: Denver -245, New Orleans +205

What you need to know about the Nuggets

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Nuggets ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 131-127 win over the Chicago Bulls. Denver's center Nikola Jokic was on fire, almost posting a triple-double with 34 points, 15 rebounds and nine dimes. For the season, Jokic is averaging 27.0 points, 11.2 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game.

The Nuggets are scoring 116 points per game on average, the fourth-best mark in the NBA. Defensively, Denver is allowing its opponents to score 110.6 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league. The Nuggets have won seven of their last nine games at home, but they're just 2-6 against the spread in their last eight contests against an opponent from the Western Conference.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Meanwhile, the Pelicans came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers this past Thursday, falling 101-93. The losing side was boosted by power forward Zion Williamson, who dropped a double-double with 26 points and 10 boards. Williamson has been sensational this season, averaging 25.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

New Orleans limps into Sunday's contest having lost six of its last seven games on the road. However, the Pelicans are 4-2 in their last six games against Denver. In addition, New Orleans is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven meetings against the Nuggets.

How to make Pelicans vs. Nuggets picks

The model has simulated Nuggets vs. Pelicans 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pelicans vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nuggets vs. Pelicans spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that is on an incredible 88-53 roll.