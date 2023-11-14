The NBA In-Season Tournament continues on Tuesday with a matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons. The Pistons dropped their first group stage game against the Philadelphia 76ers, losing 114-106. The Hawks, meanwhile, are set to make their NBA In-Season Tournament debut on Tuesday night.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET from Little Caesars Arena. Atlanta is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Pistons odds, while the over/under is 230 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Pistons vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2023-24 NBA season on an 80-43 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Atlanta vs. Detroit. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Pistons vs. Hawks spread: Pistons +5.5

Pistons vs. Hawks over/under: 230 points

Pistons vs. Hawks money line: Pistons: +171, Hawks: -211

Pistons vs. Hawks picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their eighth straight loss. They took a 119-108 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Chicago Bulls.

Despite losing eight straight games, the Pistons feature a talented young roster. Detroit is scoring 109.7 points per game this season and the Pistons are making 46.2% of their field goals. The Pistons are led offensively by Cade Cunningham, who's scoring 22.5 points per game. Cunningham finished with 21 points, seven assists and four rebounds in Detroit's loss to the 76ers on Nov. 10.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Hawks on Saturday, but the final result did not. The Hawks fell 117-109 to Miami. Despite the defeat, the Hawks had strong showings from Trae Young, who dropped a double-double with 27 points and 11 assists, and Dejounte Murray, who finished with 23 points and three steals.

The Hawks feature one of the most explosive offenses in the NBA. Atlanta is scoring 120.3 points per game this season, which ranks fourth in the league. Young leads the Hawks in scoring with 24.4 points per game. Murray has also been effective in the early going, averaging 21.9 points, 5.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

How to make Pistons vs. Hawks picks

The model has simulated Pistons vs. Hawks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Hawks vs. Pistons, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that's on an 80-43 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.