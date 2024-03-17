We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the schedule as the Detroit Pistons and the Miami Heat are set to tip at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 12-54 overall and 7-27 at home, while Miami is 36-30 overall and 19-15 on the road. The Heat have won eight of their last 10 head-to-head matchups with the Pistons.

However, Detroit is 8-2 against the spread during that span and both teams have matching 33-32 records against the number this season. On Sunday, Miami is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Heat odds, while the over/under is 214.5 points. Before entering any Pistons vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Pistons vs. Heat spread: Pistons +6.5

Pistons vs. Heat over/under: 214.5 points

Pistons vs. Heat money line: Pistons: +218, Heat: -267

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit is coming off a 108-95 loss to the Heat on Friday. Jalen Duren had a double-double with 15 points and 17 rebounds, while Simone Fontecchio recorded 24 points in the defeat. However, the Pistons were ultimately undone by 17 turnovers and a terrible shooting night.

Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey combined to go 8-for-29 from the floor and the Pistons were 10-for-38 from the 3-point line as a team. Cunningham is listed as probable for Sunday's contest with a knee injury.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, Miami was victorious against the Pistons thanks to a big night from Bam Adebayo. The former All-Star center had 22 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in the win and he'll likely carry a heavy load again on Sunday.

The Heat only turned the ball over eight times and that +9 turnover differential played a big role in a comfortable victory as 7.5-point favorites. Caleb Martin had 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals off the bench in the win as well.

