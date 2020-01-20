Pistons vs. Wizards odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, MLK Day predictions from advanced computer model

The Washington Wizards will take on the Detroit Pistons at 2 p.m. ET on Monday at Capital One Arena to get the MLK Day NBA schedule underway. Washington is 13-28 overall and 8-11 at home, while Detroit is 16-27 overall and 8-14 on the road. The Pistons are looking to sweep their current three-game road trip with a victory in this matchup. The Wizards are looking to avoid their fourth consecutive loss. Washington is favored by one point in the latest Wizards vs. Pistons odds, while the over-under is set at 233. Before entering any Pistons vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Toronto took down the Wizards 140-111 last Friday. Davis Bertans wasn't much of a difference maker for Washington as he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-13, 12-point finish. Washington committed 26 turnovers in the defeat. Bradley Beal scored just 14 points in 23 minutes.

Meanwhile, Detroit claimed a resounding 136-103 win over Atlanta on Saturday. It was another big night for Derrick Rose, who had 27 points and nine assists. Rose is averaging 23.0 points and 6.1 assists this month. The Pistons shot 59.3 percent from the field.

Washington fell 132-102 to Detroit the last time the teams met in late December.

